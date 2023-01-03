Tornado-producing storms move through Central Illinois

UPDATE 6 P.M. A tornado warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for northeastern Macon County. The National Weather Service at Lincoln said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Decatur, moving northeast at 25 mph.

A tornado warning was also in effect until 6:30 p.m. for southwestern Ford County.

UPDATE 5:30 P.M. Tornado warnings affecting parts of Central Illinois had expired by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A strong thunderstorm was expected to affect parts of central McLean County through 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. Expected hazards included winds over 40 mph and penny-sized hail.

Between 4:25 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the weather service issued tornado warnings for parts of several counties, including Macon, Logan and DeWitt, in rapid succession.

UPDATE 5:10 P.M. The National Weather Service said a tornado warning remains in effect until 5:30 p.m. for west central Macon County.

At 5:08 p.m., a tornado was located near Harristown, or 9 miles west of Decatur, moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

UPDATE 5 P.M. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for north central Christian County and southwestern Macon County until 5:30 p.m.

The weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Auburn, for 15 miles north of Taylorville, at 4:53 p.m. It was moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

Additionally, a tornado warning is in effect for northeastern DeWitt County until 5:15 p.m.

UPDATE 4:52 P.M. The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for:

central DeWitt County until 5:15 p.m.

southeastern Logan County until 5:15 p.m.

north central Christian County until 5 p.m.

The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located over rural parts of southern Logan County at 4:40 p.m. A tornado was also located over Maroa, or near Clinton, at 4:39 p.m.

UPDATE 4:45 P.M. A confirmed tornado was located at 4:23 p.m. over mainly rural areas of northern Macon County, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning remained in effect until 4:45 p.m. for parts of Macon and DeWitt counties.

Additionally, a tornado warning was issued at 4:26 p.m. for northwestern Christian and east central Sangamon counties. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edinburg, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour. The warning was in effect until 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY 4:25 p.m. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Logan County, southwestern DeWitt County and northwestern Macon County.

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m., the agency said.

The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located near Latham, moving northeast at 30 mph, at 4:09 p.m.

Hazards include a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail.

The weather service advised residents to take cover immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.