TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 6: Bloomington gains new leadership

BLOOMINGTON — New leaders were introduced in Bloomington this year, including the mayor, police chief and four council members, whether by election, hiring or appointment.

In a three-way bid for mayor of Bloomington, Mboka Mwilambwe earned the most votes — 4,455 votes, or 38.71% of the total 11,508 votes cast for mayor — in his win over Mike Straza and Jackie Gunderson to become the city’s first mayor of color.

Also in the April election, two incumbents and three newcomers secured spots on the Bloomington City Council.

Newcomers Sheila Montney, Nick Becker and Tom Crumpler won in Wards 3, 5 and 9, respectively.

Incumbent Ald. Mollie Ward won over Kelby Cumpston in Ward 7 and Ald. Jamie Mathy ran unopposed in Ward 1, securing his second full term on the council.

Jenn Carrillo wasn’t on the ballot in this election cycle, but a change of address made the Ward 6 alderperson resign from the council in August, leaving a vacancy.

At least 10 Bloomington residents were interviewed to fill the vacancy and ultimately local business owner De Urban was appointed to the Ward 6 seat.

Mwilambwe cast a tie-breaking vote to make that appointment, as four council members voted against Urban’s appointment after hearing concerns raised by Ward 6 residents.

Outside of city hall, Bloomington also saw a new police department leader join the city.

Former Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington was selected as Bloomington’s top cop in August and began the job Oct. 1.

Simington, who was already a Bloomington resident, was up against another finalist: Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, who has been at the capital city’s helm since 2013 and served the department since 1994.

In announcing his decision for the position, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said getting Simington as chief of police was a “big win” for the department and the community.

Despite facing its own elections, Normal town leadership remained largely unchanged. Incumbent Mayor Chris Koos defeated Marc Tiritilli in the pair’s second face-off for mayor.

Three incumbents were also voted on to keep their seats on the town council, including Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings and Scott Preston.

