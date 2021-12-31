 Skip to main content
YEAR IN REVIEW

TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 1: Many questions unanswered in Jelani Day's death

A prominent civil rights attorney has joined the mother of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who disappeared in August and was found dead in a river, to investigate his death.

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 6.

BLOOMINGTON — Jelani Day’s name was chanted, tweeted, TikTok’d, hashtagged, reported and remembered in 2021.

The Pantagraph’s No. 1 story of the year is the disappearance and death of the 25-year-old Danville native and Illinois State University graduate student who sparked marches and demonstrations calling for justice.

Day, who was studying speech language pathology on his way to becoming a doctor, was reported missing from Bloomington on Aug. 25. The next day his car was found in a hidden wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, a small city an hour north of ISU that his family said he had no connection to.

Top 10 stories

His body was found in the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and confirmation of his identification was released to the public Sept. 23.

When he was still considered missing, Day’s family pushed to bring his story to national attention, calling out disparities in national media’s treatment of missing person cases.

Their energy and efforts grew after his death, joining with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his nonprofit organization the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition, leading marches through Peru and Bloomington and demanding justice.

102721-blm-loc-3day

Marchers led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson rally on Oct. 26 in Peru to call on authorities to find answers in the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who was found dead in the Illinois River the previous month. 

Day’s family, especially his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has appeared on national platforms including “Good Morning America,” “The Doctor Oz Show” and “The Tamron Hall Show” as well as other cable and digital news programs.

Watch now: Social media fuels speculation in Jelani Day investigation

While they are adamant that Day was murdered, the LaSalle County coroner determined he died by drowning, though the autopsy report states, “The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown.”

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, addresses supporters who showed up Friday to a march led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson for her son. Activists have called for a federal investigation into the disappearance and death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student whose body was found in the Illinois River in September. READ MORE HERE.

Limited information has been released and few questions have been answered despite the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement investigation — now deemed the “Jelani Day Joint Task Force” — exceeding its fourth month.

The task force currently includes the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington, Peru and LaSalle police departments, Illinois State Police, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, FBI’s Chicago office and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

CRUMP JOINS CALL TO WIDEN DAY INVESTIGATION

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump hugs Carmen Day, mother of Jelani Day, during a news conference at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Dec. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Crump joined the Day family in calling for the Justice Department the investigate the disappearance and death of the Illinois State University graduate student this summer.

Day’s family, backed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump in December, has pleaded with the bureau to take the lead on this investigation, but so far the FBI has declined. Bureau officials have told The Pantagraph the FBI will not take over the case unless a federal crime has been committed, which no authorities have indicated is the case.

Jackson has said a hate crime in Day’s case could be the nexus that brings the FBI to the lead role, comparing Day’s death to that of Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was lynched in 1955 Mississippi. Till's attackers brutalized, shot and dumped him in the Tallahatchie River. His body was unrecognizable when he was found.

102721-blm-loc-2day

Zena Day on Oct. 26 points to the location where the car of her brother, Jelani Day, was found in Peru. An estimated 500 people gathered in LaSalle County for a march to demand answers in the death of the Illinois State University student who disappeared in Bloomington in August. 

Two weeks ago the FBI announced the task force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for “substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence.”

Bolden Day and her family have offered a $25,000 reward for information about his death. After the FBI’s announcement, she said this renewed push by investigators is not enough, demanding nothing less than the FBI as the lead agency to find out what happened to her son.

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer talks about her top five stories from the Jelani Day death investigation.

Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories

Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.

Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

