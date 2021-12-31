TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 1: Many questions unanswered in Jelani Day's death

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 6. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — Jelani Day’s name was chanted, tweeted, TikTok’d, hashtagged, reported and remembered in 2021.

The Pantagraph’s No. 1 story of the year is the disappearance and death of the 25-year-old Danville native and Illinois State University graduate student who sparked marches and demonstrations calling for justice.

Day, who was studying speech language pathology on his way to becoming a doctor, was reported missing from Bloomington on Aug. 25. The next day his car was found in a hidden wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, a small city an hour north of ISU that his family said he had no connection to.

His body was found in the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and confirmation of his identification was released to the public Sept. 23.

When he was still considered missing, Day’s family pushed to bring his story to national attention, calling out disparities in national media’s treatment of missing person cases.

Their energy and efforts grew after his death, joining with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his nonprofit organization the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition, leading marches through Peru and Bloomington and demanding justice.

Day’s family, especially his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has appeared on national platforms including “Good Morning America,” “The Doctor Oz Show” and “The Tamron Hall Show” as well as other cable and digital news programs.

While they are adamant that Day was murdered, the LaSalle County coroner determined he died by drowning, though the autopsy report states, “The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown.”

Limited information has been released and few questions have been answered despite the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement investigation — now deemed the “Jelani Day Joint Task Force” — exceeding its fourth month.

The task force currently includes the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington, Peru and LaSalle police departments, Illinois State Police, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, FBI’s Chicago office and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Day’s family, backed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump in December, has pleaded with the bureau to take the lead on this investigation, but so far the FBI has declined. Bureau officials have told The Pantagraph the FBI will not take over the case unless a federal crime has been committed, which no authorities have indicated is the case.

Jackson has said a hate crime in Day’s case could be the nexus that brings the FBI to the lead role, comparing Day’s death to that of Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was lynched in 1955 Mississippi. Till's attackers brutalized, shot and dumped him in the Tallahatchie River. His body was unrecognizable when he was found.

Two weeks ago the FBI announced the task force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for “substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence.”

Bolden Day and her family have offered a $25,000 reward for information about his death. After the FBI’s announcement, she said this renewed push by investigators is not enough, demanding nothing less than the FBI as the lead agency to find out what happened to her son.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

