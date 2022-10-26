Top 20 baby names in Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Want to take a guess at the No. 1 baby names in Illinois last year? If were to say Olivia for girls and Liam for boys, you'd be correct, but probably not surprised — Olivia has held the top spot in the U.S. for three years in a row now, while Liam has held on for five consecutive years. Illinois' top names closely follow the national trends. 

Before that, Emma won out for five years (2014-18), Sophia for three (2011-13) and Emily for 12 (1996-2007).

For boys, Americans loved the name Noah for four straight years (2013-16), preceded by a 14-year run for Jacob (1999-2012).

Still, these names have yet to beat the records of Michael, which made the No. 1 spot 44 times in the past 100 years, and Mary, which topped the list 34 times.

Here's a closer look at the top baby names in Illinois for 2021.

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Henry
  5. Benjamin
  6. Alexander
  7. Theodore
  8. William
  9. Mateo
  10. Logan
  11. James
  12. Lucas
  13. Owen
  14. Daniel
  15. Jack
  16. Michael
  17. Leo
  18. Elijah
  19. Sebastian
  20. Mason

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Amelia
  6. Ava
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Camila
  11. Sofia
  12. Gianna
  13. Eleanor
  14. Nora
  15. Layla
  16. Emily
  17. Elizabeth
  18. Harper
  19. Mila
  20. Avery

Source: Social Security Administration

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

