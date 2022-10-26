Top 20 baby names in Illinois

Want to take a guess at the No. 1 baby names in Illinois last year? If were to say Olivia for girls and Liam for boys, you'd be correct, but probably not surprised — Olivia has held the top spot in the U.S. for three years in a row now, while Liam has held on for five consecutive years. Illinois' top names closely follow the national trends.
Before that, Emma won out for five years (2014-18), Sophia for three (2011-13) and Emily for 12 (1996-2007).
For boys, Americans loved the name Noah for four straight years (2013-16), preceded by a 14-year run for Jacob (1999-2012).
Still, these names have yet to beat the records of Michael, which made the No. 1 spot 44 times in the past 100 years, and Mary, which topped the list 34 times.
Here's a closer look at the top baby names in Illinois for 2021.
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Henry
- Benjamin
- Alexander
- Theodore
- William
- Mateo
- Logan
- James
- Lucas
- Owen
- Daniel
- Jack
- Michael
- Leo
- Elijah
- Sebastian
- Mason
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Camila
- Sofia
- Gianna
- Eleanor
- Nora
- Layla
- Emily
- Elizabeth
- Harper
- Mila
- Avery
Source: Social Security Administration
Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.