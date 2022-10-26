Top 20 baby names in Illinois

Want to take a guess at the No. 1 baby names in Illinois last year? If were to say Olivia for girls and Liam for boys, you'd be correct, but probably not surprised — Olivia has held the top spot in the U.S. for three years in a row now, while Liam has held on for five consecutive years. Illinois' top names closely follow the national trends.

Before that, Emma won out for five years (2014-18), Sophia for three (2011-13) and Emily for 12 (1996-2007).

For boys, Americans loved the name Noah for four straight years (2013-16), preceded by a 14-year run for Jacob (1999-2012).

Still, these names have yet to beat the records of Michael, which made the No. 1 spot 44 times in the past 100 years, and Mary, which topped the list 34 times.

Here's a closer look at the top baby names in Illinois for 2021.

Boys

Noah Liam Oliver Henry Benjamin Alexander Theodore William Mateo Logan James Lucas Owen Daniel Jack Michael Leo Elijah Sebastian Mason

Girls

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Amelia Ava Isabella Mia Evelyn Camila Sofia Gianna Eleanor Nora Layla Emily Elizabeth Harper Mila Avery

Source: Social Security Administration