Tonight's Saturdays on the Square event postponed

The first event of the Saturdays on the Square concert series, set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight in downtown Bloomington, has been posted due to weather-related safety concerns.

Tonight's performers were Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap. The event will be rescheduled.

This is the second summer for the concert series, which is sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre.

The free events continue in Museum Square later this summer with Wedding Banned on July 9; Dan Hubbard on July 16; and Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty, on Aug. 6.

