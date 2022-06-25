Tonight's Saturdays on the Square event postponed

The first event of the Saturdays on the Square concert series, set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight in downtown Bloomington, has been posted due to weather-related safety concerns.
Tonight's performers were Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap. The event will be rescheduled.
This is the second summer for the concert series, which is sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre.
The free events continue in Museum Square later this summer with Wedding Banned on July 9; Dan Hubbard on July 16; and Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty, on Aug. 6.
Photos: Scenes from Saturday's on the Square concert series
The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series. The series continues with the North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14.
Carlos T. Miranda, For The Pantagraph
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for this week's installment of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. Admission is free.
DAN ADAMS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Crowds sit on the McLean County Museum of History grounds for the third of four Saturdays on the Square concerts presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show. Saturdays on the Square is a free event held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars headlined the third Saturdays on the Square concert on Saturday night, with crowds gathering early in the evening to secure seating. The fourth and last free concert on the museum square in downtown Bloomington will be Sept. 4
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media. This is the third of four concerts held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington. The final concert will be Sept. 4.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
