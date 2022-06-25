 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's Saturdays on the Square event canceled

Saturdays on the Square

DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media. This is the third of four concerts held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington. The final concert will be Sept. 4.  

 JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH

The first event of the Saturdays on the Square concert series, set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight in downtown Bloomington, has been canceled due to weather-related safety concerns. 

Tonight's performers were Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap.

This is the second summer for the concert series, which is sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre. 

The free events continue in Museum Square later this summer with Wedding Banned on July 9; Dan Hubbard on July 16; and Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty, on Aug. 6.

