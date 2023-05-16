SPRINGFIELD — Country star Tim McGraw will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 17.

McGraw is a three-time Grammy award winner, entertainer, author and actor. He has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has 46 No. 1 singles.

Notable songs include, "Live Like You Were Dying," "Humble and Kind" and his newest song "Standing Room Only," which gained the most first-week streams in his career.

He is one of the most successful touring artists in the history of country music.

Also joining McGraw is rising country singer Landon Parker, who was on Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country after his debut EP "Hits Home."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $85 to $150.

A $30 pre-show party ticket is also available as an upgrade.

