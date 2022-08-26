Tickets still available for Leah Marlene's Corn Crib concert

NORMAL — Tickets are still available for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's homecoming show on Saturday at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road.

Marlene, a Normal native who got her start performing in uptown Normal when she was a child, placed third in the 20th season of "American Idol" behind Huntergirl and season winner Noah Thompson.

Nick LeRoy, owner and CEO of NTL Productions, said his company has been working with Marlene for years and originally, they planned to have a concert on the square in downtown Bloomington. However, it was decided that the homecoming show should be at a larger venue, and the Corn Crib was suggested as an alternative.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the show starts at 7 p.m. In addition to Marlene, the concert will feature performances from "American Idol" season 16 winner Maddie Poppe and Marlene's fellow season 20 contestant Fritz Hager, who placed in the top five.

Tickets are available for purchase on Marlene's website at www.leahmarlene.com/homecoming-concert.