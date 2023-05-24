BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The event will be held at the Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway, Normal. The organization is celebrating 105th anniversary this year.
Tickets are $100 per person, $190 per couple or $750 per table of eight. Tickets for those 17 and younger are $50.
The goal is to raise funds to support the NAACP's mission of equality for all and to support scholarships for high school seniors.
The keynote speaker for the event is Attorney Benjamin Crump, one of the nation's biggest civil rights lawyers and advocates for social justice, according to a news release.
He has successfully battled to protect local, state and federal levels of constitutional rights, using his advocacy skills and high profile to provide a voice to the silenced and disenfranchised.
Tickets are available now on
Eventbrite. For more information, go to bnnaacp.org.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, speaks to the school board candidates and audience at the start of the groups forum for 2023 consolidated election candiates on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP 2022 Freedom Fund Gala
091922-blm-loc-1naacpgala.JPG
Shiela Harris, Bloomington-Normal NAACP membership chair, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-2naacpgala.JPG
Willie Holton Halbert, right, and Ryleigh Rose Beauvlien at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-3naacpgala.JPG
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, and Tyanez Jones at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-4naacpgala.JPG
Members of the Bloomington Police Department, from left to right, Kerri Johnson, Chief Jamal Simington, Sgt. Kiel Nowers, and Brandt Parsley, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-5naacpgala.JPG
Kevin Jackson and Bradley Ross Jackson at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-6naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore and Shirley Boykin at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-7naacpgala.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP official charter at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-8naacpgala.JPG
Sara Lindenbaum and Sharon Chung at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-9naacpgala.JPG
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-10naacpgala.JPG
Bishop Larry Taylor and Willie Holton Halbert at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-11naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore sings the Black National Anthem at the 2022 NAACP Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-12naacpgala.JPG
Sheri Strohl with the McLean County Moms Demand Action table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-13naacpgala.JPG
Veleda Harvey, District 87 school board member, and superintendent David Mouser at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-14naacpgala.JPG
Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Lisa Campbell, Paige White, Jennifer Franklin, Kentrica Coleman and Dr. Jeanne Morris at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-15naacpgala.JPG
Will Lewis, Doris Houston and Ashley Hall with the Illinois State University table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.