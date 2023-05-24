BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event will be held at the Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway, Normal. The organization is celebrating 105th anniversary this year.

Tickets are $100 per person, $190 per couple or $750 per table of eight. Tickets for those 17 and younger are $50.

The goal is to raise funds to support the NAACP's mission of equality for all and to support scholarships for high school seniors.

The keynote speaker for the event is Attorney Benjamin Crump, one of the nation's biggest civil rights lawyers and advocates for social justice, according to a news release. He has successfully battled to protect local, state and federal levels of constitutional rights, using his advocacy skills and high profile to provide a voice to the silenced and disenfranchised.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. For more information, go to bnnaacp.org.

