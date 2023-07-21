BLOOMINGTON — Threshold to Hope, Inc. will celebrate their 6th anniversary with a celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Threshold is a nonprofit organization devoted to hope and healing through art. The event will take place at the studio in the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington. The event is free and open to the public.

Free parking will be available in the lot directly behind the center, one block east of Main Street on Locust Street, past the Holy Trinity Parish Center.

The event will feature an open house, door prizes, and a Surplus Art Supplies sale, including rubber stamps, scrapbook paper, wood shapes and more, to raise funds for the seventh year. Refreshments will be served.

Art for purchase from over 15 artists will also be on display during the event.