Threshold to Hope bringing exhibit to Carle Cancer Institute

BLOOMINGTON — Threshold to Hope Inc. will install an art exhibit on Monday on the waiting room walls at Carle Cancer Institute, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

The exhibit will feature work from 15 to 20 artists and volunteers from Treshold to Hope and include paintings, mixed media and photography.

The exhibit will run until April. Artwork will be available for viewing and purchasing during normal business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Since 2015, Art Circle artists of Bloomington-Normal have exhibited on a regular basis at the the institute. 

For more information about Threshold to Hope, go to thresholdtohope.org or facebook.com/thresholdtohope, or email Nora Zaring, executive director, at info@thresholdtohope.org.

Brides, grooms, bridesmaids and flower girls were busy preparing Sunday for "the big day" at the Elegant Bridal Expo, which returned for the 11th time that afternoon to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Ashley Peecher, owner of the Springfield expo company, said they brought out 15 extra vendors this year, for a total of 60. She expected 200 "Very Important Brides" to attend, for a total of 700 visitors.

Peecher said it was her 72nd expo her company has organized in the Twin Cities, Champaign, Peoria and Springfield. She also said she looks forward to helping brides plan their weddings, as well as promoting local businesses.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

