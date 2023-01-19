Threshold to Hope bringing exhibit to Carle Cancer Institute

From left, Jessica Gibson, manager for Janet's Cakes & Catering in Bloomington, chats with potential customers aside Jessica Newnum while tabling Sunday at the Elegant Bridal Expo at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

The Copy Shop , 302 E. Washington St., Bloomington, displayed several wedding services Sunday at the Elegant Bridal Expo in Bloomington, as shown in this table arrangement of stylishly-printed invitations, guest books, menus and table number signs.

From left, Zach and Taylor Lee, both of Bloomington, pose before a "Marry Me" selfie wall prepared Sunday by Selfie Space , of Peoria, while attending the Elegant Bridal Expo at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Their wedding date is planned for Aug. 21, 2024.

Six-year-old Jolie Elder, of Bloomington, strikes a pose as a 360 Photo Booth revolves around her for a video selfie at the Elegant Bridal Expo on Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Her mother, Annie Elder, said her daughter will serve as the flower girl for a relative's upcoming wedding. The photo booth was set up by Selfie Space out of Peoria. Owner Renee Waller said they attend weddings, plus host small events at their "Selfie Museum" in Peoria. Her business first opened in August.

FLOWER POWER: 200 brides fix up plans at Bloomington wedding expo

Brides, grooms, bridesmaids and flower girls were busy preparing Sunday for "the big day" at the Elegant Bridal Expo, which returned for the 11th time that afternoon to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Ashley Peecher, owner of the Springfield expo company, said they brought out 15 extra vendors this year, for a total of 60. She expected 200 "Very Important Brides" to attend, for a total of 700 visitors.

Peecher said it was her 72nd expo her company has organized in the Twin Cities, Champaign, Peoria and Springfield. She also said she looks forward to helping brides plan their weddings, as well as promoting local businesses.