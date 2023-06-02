NORMAL — Corvettes, Camaros and all kinds of car enthusiasts are driving into Bloomington-Normal this weekend for the Bloomington Gold Corvettes event.

"We have a lot of things going on this weekend," said Guy Larsen, president of Bloomington Gold Corvettes. "The show is open to the public; you do not have to own a Corvette to come. You don't even have to have ever ridden one one, just come in and enjoy."

The Bloomington Gold Corvettes show is in town this Friday and Saturday at Illinois State University with a plethora of cars on display, including the show's special Gold Collection.

This will be the event's 50th year. It began in 1973 as a gathering of Corvette owners at the McLean County Fairgrounds and was first known as the Bloomington Corvette Corral.

Over the years, the event has been held in various locations including Springfield, St. Charles, Champaign and Indianapolis.

Now over 15,000 people are projected to visit the event, with between 3 to 5,000 Corvettes revving their engines around Bloomington-Normal.

Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the direct economic impact of Bloomington Gold is estimated at $1.2 million based on projected attendees and sales from hotels, food, gas and shopping.

"It really does enhance our quality of life," Howard said. "It gives our residents events to go to, so anytime we have a show of this magnitude in town, everyone can go and enjoy the show."

There will be opportunities this weekend to buy and sell memorabilia or auto parts, along with new and used Corvettes. Also planned are two separate seminars on the 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 and the 2024 Corvette C8 E-Ray, which is the first hybrid all-wheel-drive Corvette.

"Some people like to come and see as many Corvettes as they can … and a lot of people live in small areas where they only see a couple Corvettes," Larsen said. "They come here and they see thousands, and then the diehard people I would call the Corvette-addicts, they come (because) they want to see their friends that they've known for many years, they want to see technical things on other cars to help them restore their car, and things of that nature."

"There's a lot of different reasons why people are here, and we try to aim to please," Larsen added.

The seminars will be led by Josh Holder, Corvette chief engineer for General Motors, and will take place both Saturday and Sunday.

The 2023 Gold Collection, which is set up in ISU's Bone Student Center, will be a salute to the Corvette Z06, featuring 30 production and competition Corvettes built with Z06 performance packages.

The Z06 option came in 1963, about 10 years after Chevrolet engineers first released the Corvette in 1953. Those engineers included “Father of the Corvette" Zora Arkus-Duntov, a Belgian-born American engineer who was instrumental in creating the Z06 package as well as the Corvette Grand Sport.

The Z06 has since been offered in five out of eight generations, with the most recent being the 2023 Corvette C8 Z06. Each generation has offered a more powerful version than the last.

At ISU's CEFCU Arena, Corvette and Camaro owners can have their cars judged and be Gold Certified by experts, as well as compete in other categories.

William Baker, division director for 1967 Corvettes at Bloomington Gold, said categories range from Survivor Certification for unrestored Corvettes that are worn in but not worn out in the exterior, interior, chassis and engine; to Gold Certification for Corvettes that are preserved or restored within 95% of the original production of the vehicle.

"It's a competition just like anything else," Baker said. "We don't judge against each other; what do judge against is the scoresheet. A lot of guys like to have that. It's their way of competing."

Baker added there are only two entities that judge and certify Corvettes in the United States: Bloomington Gold and the National Corvette Restorers Society.

"It means a lot for a car to get both awards," Baker said. "If you got a Bloomington guy, he's gonna want to get the NCRS award, and vice versa."

Other certifications include a Gold Certification for Camaros, and the Benchmark, which is awarded to Corvettes that attain Gold Certification and excel in all four categories of Survivor Certification during the same weekend.

Resto Mod certification is offered to Corvettes that are restored and modified more than 50% from the factory condition in the exterior, interior, chassis and engine.

One of the restored cars vying for Gold Certification this weekend is a 1969 C3 Corvette in deep metallic blue with a factory-new LS3 engine that still has a warranty from General Motors and sits on C7 Grand Sport suspension, brakes and wheels.

Luke Brophy, service department director at County Corvette in West Chester, Pennsylvania, said the vehicle was built for a customer who wanted something to drive on the weekends, and incorporated an element of luxury with the saddle brown interior inspired by his Aston Martin Vantage.

For long drives, the vehicle includes creature comforts like a modern stereo and working air conditioning, but it also has kept a majority of its original knobs, levers and other items on the steering column and on both door side panels.

"It's a 'one-of-one' custom build made for that customer … and it drives," Brophy said. "For most people, they love the nostalgic cars, but then they get it in their driveway and they go, 'Who would do this for fun?' because it's laboring, it's work, you really need to know what you're doing, and it's a full-blown hobby, whereas this car is brand new. You can just get in and go."

Another sight to see is a 1962 C1 Corvette in Sebring orange with an LS3 engine that sits on a Roadster Shop frame with coil overs, Billet Specialties wheels, Wilwood brakes, and a 1960 grill as a personal touch.

Owner Chuck Lewis, from Brimfield, Ohio, said he and his friend Michael Capozzio, who owns Classic Corvette Restoration in Chardon, Ohio, built the car over the past four years and just finished it last week in time for the show.

They took special attention to keep it clean under the hood and inside the car, with a custom black interior with Sebring orange stitching all throughout, Lewis said. It has air conditioning and even uses the original controls the car had back in the day.

Lewis said he keeps the car at home and in pristine condition — since it's been restored, the engine has only run for about 11 minutes, and he hasn't put any more miles on it.

"My dad gave me the donor car (and he) is now 88 years old," Lewis said. "I've sent him pictures of it, and he called me several times yesterday to see how things were going, but I'm gonna get the top off of it and take my dad for a ride."

As for the remainder of the weekend, the event will close out with a Gold Tour drive on Route 66 up to Lake Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Bloomington Gold After Party in uptown Normal with food, drinks, and live music by Karen B and the Baked Potatoes. The party is a free public event hosted by the Town of Normal and sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Area Conventions & Visitors Bureau.

For tickets and more information about Bloomington Gold, go to BloomingtonGold.com.

