Thousands of tractors, model cars wheeled into Bloomington toy show

BLOOMINGTON — Chris Elliott said at 63 years old, he still likes to play with toys.

The Rankin farmer was one of around 30 other toy car, truck and tractor enthusiasts who displayed their collections Sunday at the Central Illinois Farm Toy Show.

The event returned to Bloomington on Friday and was hosted at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites, 3202 E. Empire St. Organizer Barry Maury, of St. Joseph, said he’s run the show in the Twin Cities since 2007, and there was a good amount of traffic throughout the weekend.

Maury estimated thousands of items were hauled into the hotel over the weekend, as vendor displays extended out of the conference center, into the hallways and open-door hotel rooms on the second floor. He said toys at least 60 years old were available for purchase.

Maury said the most expensive tractor he saw at the show was a John Deere priced at $9,000 — only 12 of them were made.

Several collectors, including Maury, Elliott and more, noted how social the collecting community can be. Elliott said it’s meeting others who share the same interests, while adding he’s never had a bad experience since he started collecting in 1980.

Though, he did note he’s had poor judgment with some purchases, and said that was on him. Elliott said he tabled his “oddball” pieces on Sunday, and keeps his best toys in a glass case at home.

When he finds something nicer, he said that goes in the glass display, and the item that was there goes up for sale.

His rarest item at home is a 1964 John Deere three-piece tractor set that’s still packed in its original bubble wrapping. Elliott said that method of plastic sealing cannot be replicated. If someone tries, he said it’s a dead giveaway the item is not original.

As a farmer of 3,000 acres across the counties of Champaign, Vermilion and Ford, Elliott said he gets a lot of agriculture knowledge from collecting. He said he’ll hear from farmers “in the other neck of the woods” about how their crops are doing.

With harvest over, he said he didn’t worry about a combine during the weekend of the toy show. Elliott plans on attending other toy shows in Effingham, Paxton and Winamac, Indiana.

Showing off

Stocked at Maury’s vendor table were several New Holland toy tractors, from a dealer in Kokomo, Indiana. He said vendors came from five different states.

Richard Meyer, 79, traveled over five hours from Tripoli, Iowa, with wife Barb Meyer. He said he’s been showing his toys in Bloomington for 12 years.

He started collecting with his two boys, who are now grown. Meyer said they ended up buying too many toys, and then started to sell.

One item he offered for sale was a John Deere 8960 tractor for $330. Meyer said only 2,000 of them were made.

Another married couple, Brian and Debbie Cruz, drove three hours from Wentzville, Missouri. Brian Cruz said he’s been collecting his whole life, and Debbie Cruz noted her husband still has toys from when he was a kid. They’re still in nice condition, she noted.

They brought 300 toys into their hotel room. Mr. Cruz said it takes hours to set up. He said he has farmed, driven semi-trucks, and owns a quad-axel dump truck for work.

His prized possession was a low profile DOE-130 dual-piece tractor with a Ford diesel engine. He priced it at $200.

Then there was Plainfield’s Alan Leupold, who said he started collecting after he was injured. He said his time in the hospital got him thinking about how he hadn’t seen his daughters enough.

“My wife and I decided we would get a hobby that would include the daughters — they could play in the pool at the hotel when we were selling toys and collecting toys,” he said.

“This is the media — the grapevine that draws us all together,” Leupold said of the displayed toys. “At shows, you talk and talk. You have fun at night together.”

He said it’s the people he loves most about collecting toys.

Leupold also said he was an engineer who designed a cab prototype for the International Harvester 1086 tractor.

Larry Thede, of Bloomington, returned his collection to the show after a two-decade hiatus. The 85-year-old man said he organized the Bloomington event from 1991 to 1994, back when it was called the Crossroads Farm Toy Show.

His collection started after finding some toys in a barn, he said. One of them needed a new wheel.

Since then, Thede said he’s restored many toys by sandblasting, painting and re-decaling them. He also makes tiny hay bales.

Noticing Sunday’s foot traffic and vendor presence, Thede said the business of farm toy collecting is alive and well. He said it ought to continue.