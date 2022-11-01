Thoughts about policing? Normal PD wants to hear from you

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department has launched a community survey aimed at measuring and improving the quality of policing in the community.

The survey runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1 and is part of NPD's ongoing accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

“We value input from the people in our community. Their voices are essential in our efforts of continual improvement,” Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said in a statement. “Ongoing engagement with the community is one of our core values. We want to know what’s on the minds of the people we serve.”

The questions are related to the agency's overall performance and professionalism as well as community concerns and recommendations to improve services.

The survey is also a supplement to Normal police's ongoing engagement efforts, as well as its quarterly quality check questionnaire, the department said.

The survey is posted online at www.normalil.gov/2022citizensurvey. responses are anonymous.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the front desk of NPD's offices, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., and the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Those who wish to have a paper copy mailed to them can contact accreditation manager Jessica Ryan at 309-454-9532.