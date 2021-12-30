 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph's goals for 2022 — and how to help us

We asked our Pantagraph journalists to tell us their goals for 2022 and what they're working on. 

Our mission is to provide important journalism to our community, and we need your help. Below is a list of our reporters and what they’re focusing on in the new year. 

What should we be reporting on in the new year? Tell us about it here. 

Connor Wood

Education reporter 

cwood@pantagraph.com

@connorkwood

  • Deepen my coverage of the variety of ways students have changed during the pandemic and their own experiences of its effect on their learning.

  • Explore the local impacts of the changes to the higher education landscape, from demographic shifts to tenure to facilities planning and beyond.

  • Highlight the ways Bloomington-Normal’s education system intersects with the wider community.

  • Continue to learn about and deepen my appreciation for this community I now, happily, call home.

Sierra Henry

Bloomington reporter

shenry@pantagraph.com

@pg_sierrahenry

  • This year I want to diversify my sources and focus on uplifting the voices of those living in our community who want to share their stories.

  • In the past year we've heard many leaders refer to a growing need to address housing in Bloomington-Normal. Next year, I want to explore these issues, the current housing stock, affordable housing and what might need to be addressed in the coming years.

  • I also want to grow our audience and engagement with the 'Long Story Short' podcast.

Kelsey Watznauer

Normal reporter

kwatznauer@pantagraph.com

@kwatznauer

  • Dig deeper into this community, finding untold stories and valuable voices.

  • Expand my coverage of the Town of Normal, having found my footing in the last few months.

  • Write stories that matter.

Brendan Denison 

Breaking news reporter

bdenison@pantagraph.com

@brendandenison

  • Produce comprehensive profiles on the lives of local community members who have prolific experiences of value to share.

  • Dig deeper to find issues faced by marginalized and underheard communities. Strive by all means to give a voice to the voiceless.

  • Submit more Freedom of Information Act requests on meaningful issues to agencies of major influence.

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs

Assistant editor

rskaggs@pantagraph.com

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer talks about her top five stories from the Jelani Day death investigation.

  • Make time for more “fun” stories, like entertainment and people features. As a newsroom, we tend to get bogged down in the daily news that has to be done, but features are fun to read, and fun for us to work on, too. We could all use more of that!

  • Improve local business coverage — openings, closings and expansions. Try to revive the weekly business column.

  • Write more stories myself, especially features, which is my background. As an editor, I read more than I write — but I still really enjoy writing when I have a chance. I’d like to do more of this in 2022.

Jim Benson

Sports reporter

jbenson@pantagraph.com

@Pg_Benson

  • Keep a close eye on Illinois State basketball coaching situation. Dan Muller still has two years left on his contract after this season, but can't avoid another losing year.

  • Tell great stories about high school and local athletes. Whether in high profile sports or those that don't get as much attention, find those athletes who are unique. 

  • Give readers comprehensive coverage on my beats. From ISU basketball to IWU football and all high school and local sports in-between, there is always plenty to report about.  

Randy Reinhardt

Sports reporter

rreinhardt@pantagraph.com

@Pg_Reinhardt 

  • Follow Illinois State football’s efforts to bounce back from a rare losing season under Coach Brock Spack.

  • Chronicle a loaded Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball team’s attempt to make the NCAA Tournament and the Division III Final Four.

  • Keep an eye on a vibrant high school sports scene in both Bloomington-Normal and the rest of the area.

2022 goals for The Pantagraph 

Each year, we compile a list of goals we'll be focusing on over the next 12 months. Here's our 2022 list. 

Keep pressure on subscriptions, advocate for our work

"Reporter as producer" model more important than ever

The video push continues 

Expect more regional projects

Rethink community engagement 

Data and Freedom Information Act requests

Not everything has to be a story

Leverage our Lee Enterprises resources

More diversity in sources

Bottom line: Make memorable journalism

Help us with our mission 

Watchdog journalism is important to The Pantagraph. Help us investigate. Your name and contact information is not required. Any information submitted to us will be confirmed. 

How to subscribe 

Support local journalism by subscribing today. If you read us, you can help secure the future of our local reporting. Make a difference. 

