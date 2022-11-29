The Pantagraph's Giving Tuesday directory

Held annually during the week after Thanksgiving, the global Giving Tuesday campaign aims to encourage people to give back to their communities through volunteering or donations.

Launched in November 2010, the event follows the traditional retail “holidays” of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

To help local nonprofits and people who are looking for places to give, The Pantagraph this year solicited information from charitable organizations hoping to benefit from donations.

What follows is information provided by organizations in our coverage area.

Alliance For Just Money Inc.

Address: P.O. Box 964, Bloomington, IL 61702-0964

Phone number: 309-827-4382

About the organization: “Our mission is to research, educate and organize for real monetary reform. We define real monetary reform as the development, implementation, and protection of a transparent public sovereign money system consistent with Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution to serve the general welfare and commerce of society.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “No. 1: To increase the number of monthly donors (from eight to 28) and the number of our deep-pocket donors (from four to 14) so as to raise the compensation of our three part-time staff above minimum wage, and to add a fourth or move one of those three to full-time in 2023. And No. 2: To develop by June 2023 an online video course on monetary critique and reform to be used along with our existing website resources by local/regional study groups of diverse organizations with which we already do or seek to partner.”

ARC Living Memorial Fund

Address: 1600 Hunt Drive, Suite B, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-888-9099

About the organization: The organization’s mission is “to support the Normal Township ARC’s mission to provide a modern, friendly atmosphere for socialization and fitness, recreational, nutritional, and health support and assistance services for seniors by funding a comprehensive range of programs and services that promote whole health wellness.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization’s goals for donations include fitness programming updates and additions, classroom updates and a green space initiative that will add finishes to beautify the outdoor space.

Best Buddies in Illinois

Address: 7800 N Sommer St., Ste 412, Peoria, IL 61614

Phone number: 312-828-9313

About the organization: “Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We are collecting funds for our friendship, leadership and integrated employment programming.”

Cam’s Cards

Address: 221 Belview Ave., Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 815-383-2391

About the organization: “Cam’s Cards are gift cards purchased through donated funds. 100% of the funds raised go directly to purchasing gift cards for families with children in the NICU.”

Catalyst Ministries

Address: 202 S. Eldorado Road, Ste C1, Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-200-8930

About the organization: “Catalyst Ministries is a national Christian organization that provides a residential, restorative program, reaching women who are survivors of human trafficking and exploitation.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We are seeking funds to buy a computer, shelving and equipment for the training center and clothing storage areas of our restorative home in Bloomington.” The organization helps victims of extreme abuse as they obtain counseling and help with continuing their education or careers; often, the women arrive with few personal belongings.

Catholic Spirit Radio

Address: 108 Boeykens Place, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-807-2427

About the organization: “Catholic Spirit Radio’s mission is to deepen the knowledge and appreciation of our Faith among Catholics, to share that Faith with non-Catholics, and to spread the answer to anyone who asks the reason for the hope within us.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Funds will be used 100% for daily operations and equipment maintenance. We have an all volunteer staff and are totally donor-supported.”

Center for Hope Outreach Programs

Address: 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-808-3742

About the organization: The organization’s mission is “to provide food, clothing, and other vital resources to those in need in the McLean County Area according to the scripture Matthew 25:35-36.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Center for Hope Outreach Programs is seeking funds to put toward the Joy of Giving event, which provides holiday relief for local families in need.”

Center for Prevention of Abuse

Address: 720 W. Joan Ct, Peoria, IL 61614

Phone number: 309-691-0551

About the organization: “Center for Prevention of Abuse’s mission is to help all people live free from violence and abuse.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “CFPA is the lead victim-service agency in the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force, providing leadership and services to more than 46 counties in Illinois. CFPA would be so appreciative to receive donations for our Human Trafficking Department. CFPA’s victim services are 100% free and confidential.”

Central Catholic High School

Address: 1201 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-661-7000

About the organization: “As a Christ-centered community, rooted in the Catholic faith, we promote lifelong learning through spiritual, personal, and academic excellence in a safe environment while fostering respect, responsibility, and integrity.”

Child Protection Network

Address: 1701 E. Empire St., Ste 360, #325, Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-824-8331

About the organization: “Our mission is to support the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect in central Illinois by providing financial resources to local agencies engaged in fighting child abuse and neglect.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We are hoping to fulfill the wish list requests of both The Children’s Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for toys and fidgets to be used by children during interviews and therapy.”

Children’s Discovery Museum

Address: 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal IL 61761

Phone number: 309-433-3444

About the organization: “The mission of the Children’s Discovery Museum is to inspire the love of learning through the power of play. Our mission is accomplished by providing hands-on exhibits, classes and programs that actively engage the visitor in experiences that stimulate imagination, curiosity and wonder.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Sustained monthly and annual donations pledged through the new Partners in Play program as well as one-time gifts all help support Children’s Discovery Museum programs, exhibits and outreach efforts.”

Collaborative Solutions Institute

Address: 200 W Front St. Ste. 400A, Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-828-2860

About the organization: “We provide counseling services related to family reunification, domestic violence and depression/anxiety. We work on a sliding scale so that lower income families can get the help they need.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We are hoping for donations to help fund the domestic violence program, which is something many of our clients must successfully complete as part of their service plan. Their service plans consist of interventions needed in order for their children to be allowed back in their home.”

Cornbelt AMBUCS

Address: P.O. Box 981, Bloomington, IL 61702

Phone number: 309-662-7902

About the organization: The organization’s mission is “inspiring people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence.”

Dreams Are Possible

Address: 1311 W. Olive St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-531-2425

About the organization: “Dreams Are Possible provides skill-based training for women, most of whom live below the poverty line, to help them enter skilled jobs with a living wage, benefits and job security.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Our class is based on an apprenticeship model. We pay the women a stipend for the time they attend classes and complete forklift certification. This helps them pay childcare and transportation costs.”

Easterseals Central Illinois

Address: 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-663-8275

About the organization: “Easterseals Central Illinois provides exceptional services to ensure that children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs can reach their full potential. We provide pediatric speech therapy, feeding therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, counseling and autism services in addition to specialty services.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Every dollar raised is a gift to the children and families we serve and is used to support the accomplishment of milestones, of all shapes and sizes, by our kiddos.”

Ecology Action Center

Address: PO Box 97, Normal, IL 61761-0097

Phone number: 309-454-3169

About the organization: The mission of the Ecology Action Center is to inspire and assist our community in creating, strengthening, and preserving a healthy environment. The EAC acts as a central resource for environmental education, information, outreach, and technical assistance in McLean County, Illinois as the nonprofit environmental sustainability agency.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We are seeking donations for the Tree Corps, our effort to plant at least 10,000 trees a year for at least 10 years. We have just launched our holiday campaign ‘Plant a Tree for Christmas,’ encouraging residents to donate for local tree planting as a tribute to friends or loved ones.”

ExtraOrdinary Women Project

Address: PO Box 923, Bloomington, IL 61702-0923

About the organization: “The ExtraOrdinary Women Project (EOW) recognizes the quiet efforts, tenacity and perseverance of those who identify as women in McLean County by sharing their stories in the spirit of celebration and with the aim of inspiring others.”

Faith in Action Bloomington-Normal

Address: 600 E Willow, Suite 201, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-827-7780

About the organization: “Faith in Action is an interfaith nonprofit ministry. Volunteers provide transportation rides at no charge to area seniors. Volunteers also provide Friendly Visits & Calls and Shopping. These services allow seniors to remain in their own home.”

Family Justice Resource Center (FJRC)

Address: 411 Hamilton Blvd., Suite 1928, Peoria, IL 61612

Phone number: 309-431-9127

About the organization: The organization says “parents wrongfully accused of medical child abuse get referral assistance from FJRC to qualified doctors who review medical records to see if there was a misdiagnosis.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization hopes to raise enough money to fund all the cases that come to FJRC.

First Book—McLean County

Address: P.O. Box 743, Bloomington, IL, 61702-0743

About the organization: “First Book-McLean County put books in the hands of children in need. McLean County schools/organizations, with a 70% low-income population, are awarded a First Book grant to select books based on their children’s interest. With each book, educators are required to present lessons/activities. The books go home with the children, so they may begin to build a home library & develop a positive connection with reading as a family.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Donations will be used to purchase books for children in need from McLean County.

Great Plains Life Foundation Inc.

Address: 456 Wylie Drive, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-828-3406

About the organization: “GPLF launched the ‘Stay 4’ Project® in 2008, and since that time more than 500 students have been a part of the program, establishing a proven track record; achieving a high school graduation rate of 97% statewide. ‘Stay 4’ Project is a program designed to identify, help and retain students who demonstrate the ability to succeed, yet are considered to be at risk of dropping out of high school.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The “Stay 4” Project.

Homes of Hope

Address: 705 E. Lincoln St., Suite 313, Normal IL 61761

Phone number: 309-862-0607

About the organization: Our mission is to serve and support adults with intellectual disabilities in a manner inspired by God’s call. Our aim is to maintain safe and independent living environments for our residents, while providing 24-hour care, guided decision-making, self-advocacy, and community involvement.

Home Sweet Home Ministries

Address: 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-828-7356

About the organization: “Home Sweet Home Ministries’ demonstrates Christ’s love through innovative approaches that instill hope, restore lives, and build community. We provide refuge and renewal for those experiencing homeless in our community.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We gladly appreciate funding to support our programs and services. We are grateful for the community’s help to provide safe shelter, delicious meals, and new opportunities to individuals and families in need.”

Humane Society of Central Illinois

Address: 423 Kays Drive, Normal IL 61761

Phone number: 309-451-1000

About the organization: “Our mission is to find loving, forever homes for unwanted and abused pets.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Home for the Holidays, our year-end fundraising campaign, kicks off on Giving Tuesday and continues through Dec. 31. We are seeking funds to help us continue to care for the pets in our shelter while we find them forever homes.”

Illinois Art Station

Address: 101 E. Vernon Ave. Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-386-1019

About the organization: “The mission of Illinois Art Station is to provide children, youth, and their families — from all neighborhoods and backgrounds — with transformative learning through hands-on experiences in the visual arts. Especial effort is made to provide access to these transformative art making experiences for young artists and families who have the least access otherwise.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Art and the impression that it leaves may be lasting and even permanent, but supplies are consumable. In order to provide transformative experiences for our region’s young artists, Illinois Art Station must remain well supplied with quality art materials for making and creating. Your donation on this Giving Tuesday will ensure that IAS young artists have what they need to see their visions through.”

Illinois Symphony Orchestra

Address: 501 W. Elliott Ave., Springfield, IL 62702

Phone number: 217-522-2838

About the organization: The organization’s mission is “to inspire our audiences through exceptional LIVE orchestral performances and programs.”

Illinois Voices Theatre— Seedlings and Echoes

Address: P.O. Box 576, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-824-6026

About the organization: “Illinois Voices Theatre provides a stage for unique voices to connect with the community. Seedlings works with challenged youth and Echoes creates productions for historic events like the Evergreen Cemetery Walk.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “We need your help to continue with production and ongoing costs.”

Illinois Wesleyan University

Address: 1312 Park St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-556-1000

About the organization: “The Illinois Wesleyan experience affords the greatest possibilities for realizing individual potential while preparing students for democratic citizenship and life in a global society. As the university pursues this ideal for all of our students, we help students to follow a wide range of career and life paths, offering diverse curricula in liberal arts, fine arts and professional programs as well as opportunities for interdisciplinary study and off-campus learning.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Donors can designate funds to a specific program through a drop-down menu at iwu.edu/giving-tuesday.

Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative

Address: 200 W. Monroe #7, Suite 102, Normal, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-838-2160

About the organization: “Inside Out: Accessible Art is an art cooperative and art gallery committed to making art accessible to all through the promotion of local art and artists, service through art, and art education.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: “Inside Out Accessible Art is seeking funds for need-based scholarships. These scholarships would be used by community members of all ages to attend art classes with Inside Out Accessible Art teachers. We are also seeking funds to replenish specific tools and supplies that are needed to provide a high-quality art experience at an affordable price.”

INtegRIty Counseling

Address: 502 S. Morris STE D, Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-827-9100

About the organization: “Integrity Counseling provides counseling, education and outreach services for children, adults, and families using a pay-as-you can model. We provide access to mental health services for the uninsured and underinsured who are unable to afford alternatives from the west side of Bloomington.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization aims to raise $10,000 to support its vision of “stigma-free mental health support for all.” Donations would be used to help “bridge the gap in access to mental health services for the uninsured and underinsured and provide for those that can’t afford alternatives.”

Joy Care Center, Inc./Jobs Partnership Blo-No

Address: P.O. Box 3751 Bloomington, IL 61702-3751 (mailing); 1901 Tracy Dr., East Building, Bloomington, IL 61704 (office)

Phone number: 309-826-1715

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to develop and facilitate ministry to offenders and ex-offenders to strengthen them spiritually, and to improve their practical skills, so that they may become contributing members of their family, church, and community."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Funds are used to support our re-entry program which provides housing, utilities, food, transportation, clothing, barber shop, job search assistance, and outreach to citizens re-entering society after being incarcerated. Our wrap around program has been in existence since 1993. Program participant recidivism is very successful at only 1%."

Junior Achievement of Central Illinois

Address: 508 High Point Lane, East Peoria, IL 61611

Phone number: 309-682-1800

About the organization: "Junior Achievement inspires and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy. Our volunteer-led experiences empower students K-12 with the skills and knowledge to succeed through financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship education."

LIFE Center for Independent Living (LIFE CIL)

Address: 2201 Eastland Drive, Suite 1; Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-663-5433

About the organization: "LIFE CIL advances equality and integration of all persons with disabilities through advocacy, educating individuals about their rights and responsibilities, providing support services and raising community awareness about disability issues. LIFE CIL serves DeWitt, Ford, Livingston and McLean Counties."

Living Well United

Address: 209 W Washington, LeRoy Il 61752

Phone number: 309-830-2722

About the organization: “LWU provides a facility where Eastern McLean County rural seniors gather to build/maintain healthy minds and bodies to remain safely in their homes and give back to their rural communities.”

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Heating funds.

Mid Central Community Action

Address: 1301 W. Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-829-0691

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to educate, equip, and empower people to achieve healthy relationships, finances, homes and neighborhoods."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "With your donation we can continue to support survivors of domestic violence, combat homelessness, and help individuals become financially independent."

Midwest Food Bank

Address: 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-663-5350

About the organization: "As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "All funds received for Giving Tuesday will go toward Tender Mercies, MFB's protein-enriched rice and beans meal."

Miller Park Zoological Society

Address: 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-434-2243

About the organization: "The mission of the Miller Park Zoological Society is to function as a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Miller Park Zoo and its rich history through fundraising, education and community outreach."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Giving Tuesday donations will go to our South America project that incudes new habitats for three species never before seen at Miller Park Zoo. Giant Anteaters, Chilean Pudu, and Bush Dogs will join the Zoo's impressive collection."

Moraine View R&R

Address: 28674 E 700 North Rd. LeRoy, IL 61752

Phone number: 309-287-5299

About the organization: "A fellowship retreat devoted to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strengthening through education and therapy, providing resilience to our nation’s veterans."

My Loveable Angels

Address: 605 S. McClun St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-532-3700

About the organization: "Our mission is to be a safe haven for animals who are neglected, unwanted, tossed aside and forgotten. We provide vetting, medical care and unconditional love in amazing foster homes until forever homes are found. We also have hospice fosters who are there until the Rainbow Bridge is crossed. We DO NOT euthanize for space, longevity in finding homes, and have a lifetime commitment to every animal we rescue."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is seeking funding for costly medical care, such as multiple heartworm treatments, surgery and other procedures for seriously ill animals.

Prairie Aviation Museum

Address: 2929 E. Empire St. Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-663-7632

Social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057789994556 (Prairie Aviation Museum)

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to educate, entertain, and inspire through collecting, preserving, and displaying aircraft, artifacts and memorabilia about aviation and space."

Prairie Fire Theatre

Address: PO Box 964, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-824-3047

About the organization: "Prairie Fire is a theatrical group dedicated to bringing professional, first-rate music theatre and light opera to people of diverse ages and backgrounds in Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding community. We do this in a variety of ways, including performing our children's opera for free, by presenting our children's opera in diverse locations, and by offering free or low-priced performances of our other productions."

Prairie Lands Foundation

Address: 104 E. Locust St., P.O. Box 260, Fairbury, IL 61739

Phone number: 815-692-2369

About the organization: "PLF's focus is Livingston, McLean and Ford counties in Illinois. PLF is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to promoting charitable community projects and developing educational programs, public spaces, and the conservation, preservation and beautification of urban and rural areas. All gifts to the Foundation are tax-exempt and can be designated to particular projects or to establish endowment."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Prairie Central Educational Endowment fund; Fugate Woods fund; General Endowment fund."

Prairielands Preservation Foundation

Address: 217 S. Orr Drive, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-826-9124

About the organization: The organization's mission is to "promote natural habitat development through native prairie seeding, woodland plantings and environmental awareness. Habitats preserved reward our natural surroundings visually and our environmental health."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: The organization is seeking funds to acquire seeds and seedlings along with equipment to plant them.

Project Oz

Address: 1105 W. Front St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-827-0377

About the organization: "We partner with young people to build a foundation that promotes safety, opportunities, and well-being in their lives."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "To make sure that all youth have the resources and support they need to reach their full potential."

Promise Council

Address: 1701 E. Empire St., Suite 360 #286, Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-825-0032

About the organization: "Our mission is to remove barriers to learning so all children can achieve success through education. Our vision is for every child in our community to receive a quality education that prepares them to achieve personal success and contribute to the success of their communities."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Just $15 will remove a barrier for one child. $25 will pay for a school physical, and $100 will cover the costs of a boys or girls mentoring program for 10 children."

Pull-thru Network, Inc.

Address: 1705 Wintergreen Parkway, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-262-0786

About the organization: "Pull-thru Network provides information, education, support, and advocacy for families, children, teens, and adults who are living with the challenges of congenital anorectal, colorectal, or urogenital disorders.

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are raising funds to host four regional family events across the country for families living with the challenges of Anorectal Malformations and Hirschsprung Disease. These events will provide educational and emotional support for these families and will be held in the summer of 2023."

St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantries

Address: 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington IL 61701

Phone number: 309-829-9611

About the organization: "We provide food and personal care products, to approximately 240 households each week, as well as clothing for about 200 individuals in a drive-up/walk-up environment. We also provide off-site food distributions to several Senior Citizen high-rises in Bloomington."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: While the organization's garden and community gardeners provide fresh produce during gardening season, organizers would like to order a regular fresh produce delivery when Illinois gardens cannot produce. "We would also like to fund one of our weekly expenditures: purchasing personal care products such as diapers, for both adults and children, which is a significant expense."

The Salvation Army

Address: 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington IL 61701

Phone number: 309-829-9476

About the organization: "The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: Safe Harbor Shelter.

School Street Food Pantry

Address: 211 N. School St., Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-452-2096

About the organization: "The School Street Food Pantry provides food and supplies to currently-enrolled college and trade school students in the Bloomington-Normal area who are experiencing food insecurity."

Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus

Address: P.O. Box 994, Bloomington, IL 61702

Phone number: 309-530-5109

About the organization: The organization's mission is "to bring men together to enrich lives through singing in the Barbershop style."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Our Youth in Harmony festival provides a daylong workshop, culminating in a free concert for area high school singers. The event is provided to the schools at no cost and is funded entirely through donations to Sound of Illinois. Typical attendance reaches nearly 350 students annually."

SPARK International Missions

Address: 2201 Woodfield Road, Bloomington, IL 61704

Phone number: 309-830-1279

About the organization: "SPARK empowers individuals, families, and communities by nurturing spiritual, physical, and economic health through Jesus Christ! We serve primarily in Ecuador and Zambia."

Special Olympics Illinois

Address: 605 E. Willow, Normal IL 61761

Phone number: 309-888-2551

About the organization: The organization's mission is to "provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "The need for services is great as we estimate that Special Olympics Illinois is currently serving about 10% of those eligible to participate and is always working to increase this reach."

That Kid Place

Address: 2222 County Road 375 N., Carlock, IL 61725

Phone number: 309-275-7466

About the organization: The organization is a "mobile sensory museum for autistic and special needs kids."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are trying to raise $150,000 for construction of new museum that will greatly benefit kids with mobility issues, as well as autism, downs, and other special needs."

Timber Pointe Outdoor Center

Address: 20 Timber Pointe Lane, Hudson, IL 61748

Phone number: 309-365-8021

About the organization: "Owned and operated by Easterseals Central Illinois, Timber Pointe Outdoor Center is the premier resource in the state of Illinois for providing specialized outdoor recreational, experiential and family programs for individuals with disabilities and challenging illnesses in a fun, safe and accessible environment."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Camp isn't camp without the updated cabins and program equipment/supplies for campers of all abilities to enjoy! Help provide updates to camp through our Collaborative Impact Foundation Match, where gifts through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $25,000."

USA Ballet (Prairie Dance Theatre)

Address: 605 S. McClun St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-532-3700

About the organization: "Our goal is to provide quality training in dance of all styles which ignites self confidence, team spirit, leadership skills and personal growth. Dance is more than movement. It is the passion of the soul."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are seeking assistance to help support our scholarship fund for those who are in financial need. An outlet of one's creativity should not be lost because of financial hardship."

West Bloomington Revitalization Project

Address: 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-829-1200

About the organization: "Driven by the voice of residents, the WBRP leads impactful, collaborative efforts of neighbors and local stakeholders that honor our historical and cultural roots, build on the pride and strengths of our neighborhoods and empower residents to be leaders and achieve a vision for a better community."

Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Address: 1716 RT Dunn Dr., Suite 4, Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone number: 309-808-4477

About the organization: "Wish Bone Canine Rescue is committed to saving lives, 4 paws at a time, through rescue, safe haven, adoption and community service."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Veterinary care, vaccinations and preventatives for abused, neglected and abandoned dogs within McLean County."

YouthBuild McLean County

Address: 360 Wylie Drive, Suite 305, Normal, IL 61761

Phone number: 309-454-3913

About the organization: "It is YouthBuild McLean County’s mission to build, develop, inspire and challenge educationally and economically disadvantaged students to make the difference!"

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "YouthBuild McLean County's dream is to fund a sensory room for our students so they can have a safe space to process big emotions, manage behavior and positively work toward a resolution. Funds collected would help equip the room with items our certified mental health staff have recommended and have been shown to be effective to soothe, distract, refocus, engage and deescalate students when they are struggling. Other items being collected for students include thermal underwear (S-3XL), work gloves, and winter hats and gloves."