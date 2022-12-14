The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Ruth Cobb, $50; Given in appreciation of Pantagraph Marketing Director Jonell Kehias and Pantagraph Carrier Bruce Bowald

Brad and Sue Albright, $250; In memory of our parents Dr. B.E. and Betty Albright; Ted and Georgia Shwandt

Jerry and Connie Kerber, $100; In loving memory of our parents: Ross and Rosie Mitchell; Dan and Leota Kerber

Lenore Sobota, $50; In memory of my mom, Dolores, who loved Christmas

Doug and Gail Lamb, $100; With good will and blessings for all

Jim and Ruthann Stevens, $50; In memory of our beloved son-in-law Greg Burns

Anonymous, $250

Annette Lobdell, $50

Alan and Kathie Chapman, $100

Suan Guess-Hanson, $200; In memory of Carol and John Reddan, MI friends

Dawn and Brian Conway, $100; Peace and Goodwill to all!! Merry Christmas

The Board of Directors of the Last National Bank of Weston, $11; In memory of Chairman John Traul Sr.

Rita Jenkins, $300; In memory of Jack, Kim and Lyn

Jim, $500; In memory of Pamela Raymond

Karen Smith, $50; In memory of Tom Smith and his son, Tom. Loved and missed by so many.

Dave and Jackie Fenton, $100; In remembrance of Roy Abel Jr., Lester Howard Abel, Bob and Selma Fenton, and Bonnie Ribbe

John and Mary Jacobs, $100

Anonymous, $25

Central Illinois Church of Christ, $128

Randy and Lisa Wylde, $50; Peace on Earth, Good will to all

Russ and Joan Higgins, $50; Merry Christmas to all

Anonymous, $20

Richard Schaffer, $100; In memory of Paul Popejoy

Today: $3,014

To date: $47,615

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.