The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund , a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.