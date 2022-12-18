The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Beth Butler, $200; In loving memory of my parents Virgil and Marilyn Butler
Charlie and June Fitzgerald, $200; In loving memory of our son, Jag; our parents, Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde; and Charles and Frances Fitzgerald
Velma Nordine, $100; In memory of G.J.; Art and Esther Nordine
Today: $500
To date: $55,830
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
