 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

  • Clay Jackson

Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund marks 95th season of giving

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Michelle Whitehouse, $50; In memory of my husband and best friend, Bill Whitehouse, and my parents, Bill and Doris Marc all of Arrowsmith

Today: $50

To date: $61,815

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News