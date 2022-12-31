The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Peg Hornyak, $50; In memory of my good friend and co-worker, Mary Murray

S&V Walker, $100; In loving memory of Jack and Marilyn Bechtel, and Don and Jackie Walker

Brian and Donna Auer, $100; In loving memory of our son Brandon Auer. We love and miss you Big Tiger!

Today: $250

To date: $62,065

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.