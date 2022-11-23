The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Stephen and Peggy Whalen, $100

Greg Malerich, $50

Cindy Steimed, $50; Walter, I miss you every day

Bob and Reenie Bradley, $50

Irene, $25; In memory of Mel Tulle

Joanne Dorneden, $100; In memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph & Leona Zabel

Joan Mowrey, $50; In loving memory of Jack Mowrey, gone 22 years

Dan and Jo Ann Duncan, $50; Merry Christmas!

Jana Kiefer, $100

Anonymous, $100

Phyllis Juers, $25; In memory of family

Pete Whitmer, $100

Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas from Jenny, Susie, Annie

The Lahr Family, $100; In memory of David, Steve, Dana, Joyce & Mike

Larry and Jane Phillips, $100; Blessings of the season!

Kathryn and Richard Gardner; $100

Kay Liebenow, $50

James and Barbara Cook, $60

Anonymous, $25

Mary Wyman, $50

Joey and Nancy Armstrong, $50; In memory of Tom McCauley

Carolyn and Duane Yockey, $100

D. Mueller, $50

Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Clarence R. Koehl, Doris M. Koehl and Dennis A. Koehl

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous, $125

Today: $2,060

To date: $2,060

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Note: The Pantagraph's Thursday paper will be E-Edition only. This list will continue in print on Friday, Nov. 25.