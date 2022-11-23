The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Stephen and Peggy Whalen, $100
Greg Malerich, $50
Cindy Steimed, $50; Walter, I miss you every day
Bob and Reenie Bradley, $50
Irene, $25; In memory of Mel Tulle
Joanne Dorneden, $100; In memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph & Leona Zabel
Joan Mowrey, $50; In loving memory of Jack Mowrey, gone 22 years
Dan and Jo Ann Duncan, $50; Merry Christmas!
Jana Kiefer, $100
Anonymous, $100
Phyllis Juers, $25; In memory of family
Pete Whitmer, $100
Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas from Jenny, Susie, Annie
The Lahr Family, $100; In memory of David, Steve, Dana, Joyce & Mike
Larry and Jane Phillips, $100; Blessings of the season!
Kathryn and Richard Gardner; $100
Kay Liebenow, $50
James and Barbara Cook, $60
Anonymous, $25
Mary Wyman, $50
Joey and Nancy Armstrong, $50; In memory of Tom McCauley
Carolyn and Duane Yockey, $100
D. Mueller, $50
Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Clarence R. Koehl, Doris M. Koehl and Dennis A. Koehl
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $125
Today: $2,060
To date: $2,060
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Note: The Pantagraph's Thursday paper will be E-Edition only. This list will continue in print on Friday, Nov. 25.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.