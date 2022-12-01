The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Dave Templeton, $100; In memory of Don and Milly Templeton from their children, Dave, Dick, Jane and Lee
Anonymous, $100
Karen Rawlins, $25; In memory of Myron Rawlins
Karen and Rich Behrens, $100; In memory of our wonderful mother, Moselle Cotner
Sue and Terry Killian, $100; In memory of Fred and Catherine Eppel family, Tom and Jean Killian family, Brody and Brayden Nolan
George and Barb York, $100
John and Dorothy Meier, $50; Memory of deceased Meier and Prienty Family
Jerry and Carol Miller, $50; Memory of deceased Miller and Jorgenson Families
The Big ‘un, $25; In memory of friends, Dave Park, Jim Bridgewater, Gene Crabtree
KC Lee, $25; In memory of our lil grandpa and Nancy—we miss you Casey, Cap, Chris, Derek, Arlemus and Gus
Karen and Norman Harms, $25; God’s blessings to all!
Today: $700
To date: $15,365
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
