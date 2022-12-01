The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Dave Templeton, $100; In memory of Don and Milly Templeton from their children, Dave, Dick, Jane and Lee

Anonymous, $100

Karen Rawlins, $25; In memory of Myron Rawlins

Karen and Rich Behrens, $100; In memory of our wonderful mother, Moselle Cotner

Sue and Terry Killian, $100; In memory of Fred and Catherine Eppel family, Tom and Jean Killian family, Brody and Brayden Nolan

George and Barb York, $100

John and Dorothy Meier, $50; Memory of deceased Meier and Prienty Family

Jerry and Carol Miller, $50; Memory of deceased Miller and Jorgenson Families

The Big ‘un, $25; In memory of friends, Dave Park, Jim Bridgewater, Gene Crabtree

KC Lee, $25; In memory of our lil grandpa and Nancy—we miss you Casey, Cap, Chris, Derek, Arlemus and Gus

Karen and Norman Harms, $25; God’s blessings to all!

Today: $700

To date: $15,365

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

