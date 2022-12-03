The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Beck and Alan Nourie, $50; In memory of our loved ones

Anonymous, $200; In memory of Dale Casson, $100; In memory of Charles and Ruth Voland, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Warren and Barb, $75; Happy Holidays!

Anonymous, $100

Bob and Nancy Daniels, $150; In memory of our brothers Floyd and Steven Sutter, and friend Lloyd Jackson

Richard and Sylvia Clinkenbeard, $100; In memory of our parents Don and Pat West, Bill and Orma Clinkenbeard

Terry and Cheryl Surratt, $100; In honor of our great parents: Bill and Melba, Jack and Cele

Fred and Marcia Basolo, $100

Today: $1,625

To date: $18,310

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.