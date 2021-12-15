The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Marlon & Linda McClure, $100; In memory of Samuel Cowdery. Sam was all about helping others.
Scott & Sandy Childers, $100; In memory of Jo Ann Childers, Frances Hankins and Merle Logsdon Sr.
Dave & Jackie Fenton, $50; In honor of Roy Abel Jr. and Lester Howard Abel
Margot & Noelle Mendoza, $100; Remembering a life well lived. Miss you!
Janet Miller, $50; In honor of my family
Gary M. Pearson, $25; In memory of my wife, Debbie
Anonymous, $40
Pat Howard, $50; In memory of my husband Gene Howard
Nancy Jones, $100; In memory of my husband Shorty Jones. Miss you so much!
Dana Burns, $50; In honor of the nurses who have cared for Covid patients
Judy Poultney, $25; In memory of David Poultney
Alice Gerjets, $50; In loving memory of husband Roger and son Gary
Drake Zimmerman & Jan Elfine, $100
Tom & Emily Barr, $100; In loving memory of Nancy and Bruce Petersen
Chip Bone, $250; In honor of my parents: Bob & Karin L. Bone
Joan & Ken Newgren, $100; Christmas blessings
Kathy Schniedwind, $25; In honor of all our first responders
Parker & Sharon Lewis, $50
Today: $1,340
To date: $36,778
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.