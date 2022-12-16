The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $40
David Gall, $50
The Heite Family, $100; In memory of those we've loved and lost
John and Nancy Wolter, $100; In memory of our many dear friends
Penny Brown, $150; In memory of Steve Brown
Penny Kellogg, $50; In memory of those we lost this year
Gil and Betty Dorsey, $400
Judy, $200; In memory of my husband, Randy Wills and my son, Rick Wills
John and Tammy Costello, $100; For our new granddaughter, Margot
Dan Naugle, $100; In memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle
Gene and Diane Jontry, $100; In memory of Wayne and Leona Curtis, Paul and Pearly Jontry, Debbie Curtis and Richard Jontry
Barb Stuart, $75; In honor of George Stuart, who was proud of being a Pantagrapher
Today: $1,665
To date: $52,300
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.