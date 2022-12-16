 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous, $40

David Gall, $50

The Heite Family, $100; In memory of those we've loved and lost

John and Nancy Wolter, $100; In memory of our many dear friends

Penny Brown, $150; In memory of Steve Brown

Penny Kellogg, $50; In memory of those we lost this year

Gil and Betty Dorsey, $400

Judy, $200; In memory of my husband, Randy Wills and my son, Rick Wills

John and Tammy Costello, $100; For our new granddaughter, Margot

Dan Naugle, $100; In memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle

Gene and Diane Jontry, $100; In memory of Wayne and Leona Curtis, Paul and Pearly Jontry, Debbie Curtis and Richard Jontry

Barb Stuart, $75; In honor of George Stuart, who was proud of being a Pantagrapher

Today: $1,665

To date: $52,300

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive Berlin aquarium that housed 1,500 tropical fish bursts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News