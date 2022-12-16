The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous, $40

David Gall, $50

The Heite Family, $100; In memory of those we've loved and lost

John and Nancy Wolter, $100; In memory of our many dear friends

Penny Brown, $150; In memory of Steve Brown

Penny Kellogg, $50; In memory of those we lost this year

Gil and Betty Dorsey, $400

Judy, $200; In memory of my husband, Randy Wills and my son, Rick Wills

John and Tammy Costello, $100; For our new granddaughter, Margot

Dan Naugle, $100; In memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle

Gene and Diane Jontry, $100; In memory of Wayne and Leona Curtis, Paul and Pearly Jontry, Debbie Curtis and Richard Jontry

Barb Stuart, $75; In honor of George Stuart, who was proud of being a Pantagrapher

Today: $1,665

To date: $52,300

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.