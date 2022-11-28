The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Randy and Kathy Olds, $200
Anonymous, $100; Christmas love and blessings
Dick and Vicki Haab, $100; In honor of our grandchildren: Sydney, Allen, Nick, AJ, Alaysia
Norman and Susan Carlson, $100; In honor of Ethell Slagell
Paul and Kay Swiech, $100; In memory of Lorrie Heiland
Wallace and Karen Bergmann, $50; Thanksgiving for God's Blessings
Anonymous, $100
Kendall and Alaine Miller, $250; In grateful appreciation for all of life's blessings!
Danny and Nancy Kiedaisch, $50
George and Twila Braden, $25; Merry Christmas!
Russ and Mary Beth Thomas, $100; In memory of Russ and Evelyn Thomas, George and Betty Bolen
Virginia M. Lockwood, $50; In memory of Kathy Jo Lockwood who would have been 50 years old Dec. 15 this year.
Anonymous, $35
David Hiltabrand, $50; In memory of Dr. Gary S. Johnson
Suzanne Weber, $50; In memory of Julia Long
Anonymous, $50; Merry Christmas to Theo, Will and Titus! Love Annabelle and Samantha
Kathy and Dave Koth, $100; In memory of William and Carol Felvey
Rudy Klokkenga, $25
Doc and Cherry Garrels, $30
The Children of Melvin and Pearl Weed, $100; In memory of our parents Melvin and Pearl Weed
Anonymous, $500; In memory of Art Feicke and Wood Shadid. Ideal Pantagraphers.
Today: $2,165
To date: $9,965
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
