The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

E. McCain, $100; Memory of parents H. H. McCain, Brother Michael McCain, Aunts Roslyn Gerlach and Dottie McCain
Larry & Jane Phillips, $100; Blessings of the season!
Nancy & Joe Armstrong, $50
Cheryl Lowney, $50; Remembering you at Christmas D.A.S. Missing you always.
Bob & Reenie Bradley, $50; Peace on Earth
Dan & Judy Holder, $100
Carl Woodward, $1000
Karen Kehl, $100; In memory of Darrell Kehl
Anonymous, $20
Russ & Joan Higgins, $50; Merry Christmas
William & Mary Hurd, $200
Grandma B, $50; In honor of my grandchildren Dalton and Ashley
Bill Sergeant, $100; In memory of Benjamin, forever in our hearts
Jim & Sharon Jaeger, $100; In memory of our departed family members
Jay & Jackie Jackson, $200; In memory of loved ones
Anonymous, $25; In memory of my husband
Today: 2,295
To date: 35,438
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.