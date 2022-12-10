The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Judy Wahls, $200
Anonymous, $25
Sally and Ed Rust, $5,000
Donna Schad, $50; In loving memory of Jerald Schad
Shirley Fonger and Vern McGinnis, $100; Memorial for Pat Howard
Anonymous, $100; Thanksgiving for our beautiful family
E.M., $100; God Bless US...Everyone. Happy Holidays!
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Donald and Marie Shields
Doris Grunloh Family, $100; In loving memory of Mike Grunloh
Paul and Kay O'Brien, $100; In honor of: Emily, Jason, Claire, Chrisn, Anne, Pete
Michelle and Cruz Kaywood, $50; In loving memory of our husband and father, Joe Kaywood
Joan and Ken Newgren, $200; Peace on Earth
Brenda Corcoran, $50; In honor of grandkid, Dalton and Ashley with love from Grandma B
Scott and Sandy Childers, $100
Betty, $100; In loving memory of my son, Scott
Anonymous, $400; In memory of Warren and Arlene Simmons; Warren and Marion Baker
Ron and Pattie Homann, $50; Merry Christmas!
Lori J. Sparks, $600
Suzanne, $500; In memory of my parents, Andy and Mary Ferrara
Don and Phyllis Stein, $100; In support of the Ukrainian people
Susan Hummel, $100; In memory of Courtney - I miss you every day
Today: $8,075
To date: $41,311
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.