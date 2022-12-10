The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Judy Wahls, $200

Anonymous, $25

Sally and Ed Rust, $5,000

Donna Schad, $50; In loving memory of Jerald Schad

Shirley Fonger and Vern McGinnis, $100; Memorial for Pat Howard

Anonymous, $100; Thanksgiving for our beautiful family

E.M., $100; God Bless US...Everyone. Happy Holidays!

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Donald and Marie Shields

Doris Grunloh Family, $100; In loving memory of Mike Grunloh

Paul and Kay O'Brien, $100; In honor of: Emily, Jason, Claire, Chrisn, Anne, Pete

Michelle and Cruz Kaywood, $50; In loving memory of our husband and father, Joe Kaywood

Joan and Ken Newgren, $200; Peace on Earth

Brenda Corcoran, $50; In honor of grandkid, Dalton and Ashley with love from Grandma B

Scott and Sandy Childers, $100

Betty, $100; In loving memory of my son, Scott

Anonymous, $400; In memory of Warren and Arlene Simmons; Warren and Marion Baker

Ron and Pattie Homann, $50; Merry Christmas!

Lori J. Sparks, $600

Suzanne, $500; In memory of my parents, Andy and Mary Ferrara

Don and Phyllis Stein, $100; In support of the Ukrainian people

Susan Hummel, $100; In memory of Courtney - I miss you every day

Today: $8,075

To date: $41,311

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.