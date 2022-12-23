The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Parker and Sharon Lawlis, $50; In memory of good friends who have passed this year

Jerry Waxman, $10; In honor of Lonnie Benedict for his car polishing skills

Mike and Sheri Strohl, $50; In honor of the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action

Marilynn C. Zimmerman, $100; In memory of my parents, Chris and Mary Peters. I miss you and I love you, Marilynn

Tom and Michele Wait, $100; Christmas blessings to all

Bruce and Teresa Compton, $50; In memory of our grandson, Logan Riordan

Today: $360

To date: $59,815

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.