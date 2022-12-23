 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Parker and Sharon Lawlis, $50; In memory of good friends who have passed this year

Jerry Waxman, $10; In honor of Lonnie Benedict for his car polishing skills

Mike and Sheri Strohl, $50; In honor of the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action

Marilynn C. Zimmerman, $100; In memory of my parents, Chris and Mary Peters. I miss you and I love you, Marilynn

Tom and Michele Wait, $100; Christmas blessings to all

Bruce and Teresa Compton, $50; In memory of our grandson, Logan Riordan

Today: $360

To date: $59,815

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News