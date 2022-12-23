The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Parker and Sharon Lawlis, $50; In memory of good friends who have passed this year
Jerry Waxman, $10; In honor of Lonnie Benedict for his car polishing skills
Mike and Sheri Strohl, $50; In honor of the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action
Marilynn C. Zimmerman, $100; In memory of my parents, Chris and Mary Peters. I miss you and I love you, Marilynn
Tom and Michele Wait, $100; Christmas blessings to all
Bruce and Teresa Compton, $50; In memory of our grandson, Logan Riordan
Today: $360
To date: $59,815
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
