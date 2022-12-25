The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Jay Pfister, $50

James Pinder and Allyson Frink, $300

George and Mary Lou Farnsworth, $100; In memory of son Geoffrey

Anonymous, $100

Suresh H. and Gita S. Sura, $50; Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

Today: $600

To date: $61,015

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Note - The Pantagraph's Monday, Dec. 26 edition will be e-edition only in observance of the holiday. This list will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.