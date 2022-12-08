The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Rodger and Patricia Paul, $100

Maurice and Melinda Barry, $30; In memory of Patricia Howard

Linda, $50; In loving memory of Dick

Art and Betsy Thompson, $40; In memory of Dale and Mildred Park and Hazel, Dawn and Bella

Patricia Ulitzsch, $100; In memory of Warren "Red" Ulitzsch

Nancy Ragsdale, $25

Karen and Gene, $50; In memory of family Christmas days past

Jerry and Carole Ringer, $150

Louie Phipps, $50; Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the past and present employees of the Bloomington Post Office

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

James Pratt, $100; In memory of Carl and Mary Kay

Anonymous, $50; In honor of Ella and Kayla

Lisa Bach, $100; In loving memory of my husband Jon Bach

Shirley Wilz, $50; In memory of Jack Wilz, basketball star, boyfriend, sailor, husband and grandfather

David and Jane Kruger, $100

Steve and Kathy Mintus, $100; In memory of our parents, brother Tom, Joch and Wrigley

Bill and Suzann Erlenbush, $250; In memory of Sean and Seth Remmert

Larry and Faith Meyer, $100

Linda Ash, $50

Today: $1,645

To date: $28,301

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.