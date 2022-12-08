The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Rodger and Patricia Paul, $100
Maurice and Melinda Barry, $30; In memory of Patricia Howard
Linda, $50; In loving memory of Dick
Art and Betsy Thompson, $40; In memory of Dale and Mildred Park and Hazel, Dawn and Bella
Patricia Ulitzsch, $100; In memory of Warren "Red" Ulitzsch
Nancy Ragsdale, $25
Karen and Gene, $50; In memory of family Christmas days past
Jerry and Carole Ringer, $150
Louie Phipps, $50; Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the past and present employees of the Bloomington Post Office
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50
James Pratt, $100; In memory of Carl and Mary Kay
Anonymous, $50; In honor of Ella and Kayla
Lisa Bach, $100; In loving memory of my husband Jon Bach
Shirley Wilz, $50; In memory of Jack Wilz, basketball star, boyfriend, sailor, husband and grandfather
David and Jane Kruger, $100
Steve and Kathy Mintus, $100; In memory of our parents, brother Tom, Joch and Wrigley
Bill and Suzann Erlenbush, $250; In memory of Sean and Seth Remmert
Larry and Faith Meyer, $100
Linda Ash, $50
Today: $1,645
To date: $28,301
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
