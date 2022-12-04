The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today’s list of donors.Karin and Ken, $100; Merry Christmas
- Alan and Kim Sternberg, $100
- Anonymous, $30; In memory of John Joseph Conery for the good times
- Ed and Vicki Lorenz, $100; Merry Christmas
- George and Judith Myers, $100; In memory of Linda Carol Myers
- Mary and Rich Gordon, $50
- Chip, $250; In memory of my beloved parents Bob and Karin Bone
- Carol Pillow, $75; In loving memory of Bill Pillow, Barbara Pillow, Leigh Pillow, Wendell and Ruth Coleman
- Anonymous, $50
Today: $855
To date: $19,165
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.