The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Anonymous, $20; In memory of Patricia "Pat" Howard
Paula Sweeney, $50
John Meek, $100
Mary Lee Matthews, $75
The Reining Family, $200; In loving memory of Julie Reinning
Cynthia A. Diedrich, $1,000
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - David and Kay Williams Family Fund, $200
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - Ringer Community Endowment, $200
Lori Brittle and George Kauffold, $25; In loving memory of Jo Schmitt
Becky Savage, $50; In memory of Jo Schmitt
Becky Savage, $50; In memory of Debbie Savage
Bill Wills, $100; In memory of my wife, Phyllis
Anonymous, $100; In memory of Jacob Krone and in honor of CeCe Krone
Carol and Jim O'Donnell, $100; In honor of our grandson, Simon O'Donnell, age 24, fentanyl victim
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Bill and Helen
Jim Spachman State Farm Agency, $200; In memory of Vicky Barton
Dr. Robert Pietsch, $100; In memory of Dr. John Frisch
Doug and Sandy Haas, $100; In loving memory of Amelia, Vernon, Jack and Mary
Randy and Deana Schoolcraft, $100; In memory of our parents: Ivan and Darlene Schoolcraft, and Russell Moore
Nancy McClarty and Bill Flick, $200; In grand memory of Margaret Frahm and Pat Howard
Today: $3,020
To date: $50,635
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
