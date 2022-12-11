The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Leighton G. Timothy, $70

JF and Sue Kohl, $50

Bill and Sharon Phelan, $50; In loving memory of our own Nick

Donald and Kay Anderson, $30; Blessings of the Season

Anonymous, $100; For our loved ones that are gone but not forgotten

Gary and Susan Blakney, $100

Steve and Cheryl Cope, $150; In honor of our grandkids: Nicholas, Caden, Dylan, Logan and Owen

Anonymous, $150

Sally Kaufman, $100; In memory of Rich Whyman. Motorcyclists, please wear your helmet.

Joe and Lois Morrow, $100

Rick and Annette Harnish, $75; In loving memory of our father, Bob Harnish

Jim and Sharon Jaeger, $100; In memory of our parents

Rocky and Todd Woods & Family, $100; In memory of Dawn C. Woods

Joanne McCoin, $300; In memory of my parents Joe and Doris Shilts; Aunt Marge Shilt; and friends Vicki Thompson and Paula Kuntz

Rose and Dan Harms, $50

Nate and Carol Sims, $50; In loving memory of Lucile Broster and Howard Bell

Sherry Doran, $500

Leigh and Rich Scott, $100; In memory of our son, Ryan

Today: $2,125

To date: $43,436

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.