The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Leighton G. Timothy, $70
JF and Sue Kohl, $50
Bill and Sharon Phelan, $50; In loving memory of our own Nick
Donald and Kay Anderson, $30; Blessings of the Season
Anonymous, $100; For our loved ones that are gone but not forgotten
Gary and Susan Blakney, $100
Steve and Cheryl Cope, $150; In honor of our grandkids: Nicholas, Caden, Dylan, Logan and Owen
Anonymous, $150
Sally Kaufman, $100; In memory of Rich Whyman. Motorcyclists, please wear your helmet.
Joe and Lois Morrow, $100
Rick and Annette Harnish, $75; In loving memory of our father, Bob Harnish
Jim and Sharon Jaeger, $100; In memory of our parents
Rocky and Todd Woods & Family, $100; In memory of Dawn C. Woods
Joanne McCoin, $300; In memory of my parents Joe and Doris Shilts; Aunt Marge Shilt; and friends Vicki Thompson and Paula Kuntz
Rose and Dan Harms, $50
Nate and Carol Sims, $50; In loving memory of Lucile Broster and Howard Bell
Sherry Doran, $500
Leigh and Rich Scott, $100; In memory of our son, Ryan
Today: $2,125
To date: $43,436
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
