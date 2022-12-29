The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Barbara and Glenn Weidig, Jr., $100
Kathy Janke, $50; God bless us all!
Jean Davison, $200; In memory of my parents Paul and Marguerite Malinowski, brother Paul, sister Pat Talbert and brother Fred. Love you and miss you.
Paul, $100; In memory of my wife Jean and grandson Ryan
David, Elsa, Mike & John, $100; In memory of Connie—David, Elisa, Mike & John
Today: $550
To date: $61,765
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.