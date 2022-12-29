The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Barbara and Glenn Weidig, Jr., $100

Kathy Janke, $50; God bless us all!

Jean Davison, $200; In memory of my parents Paul and Marguerite Malinowski, brother Paul, sister Pat Talbert and brother Fred. Love you and miss you.

Paul, $100; In memory of my wife Jean and grandson Ryan

David, Elsa, Mike & John, $100; In memory of Connie—David, Elisa, Mike & John

Today: $550

To date: $61,765

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.