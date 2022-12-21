 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $200; Merry Christmas to ALL!

Anonymous, $200; We all have struggles - a helping hand for others!

Denise Higgs, $100; In loving memory of Terry Higgs, you are so loved and missed "sir grumps a lot"

Anonymous, $125; In memory of Dorothy and Alfred Marsh. Merry Christmas!

The Heusel's, $50; To our mom Norma Ohmes and in memory of our parents: Dick Ohmes, John and Inez Heusel

The Fields families, $200; In memory of our parents

B.K., $150; With blessings and good will for all, from Jasper and friends

Randy and Kathy Kingdon, $100

Jeffrey and Shari Bell, $50; memorial for Patricia Howard

Charlie and June Fitzgerald, $200; In loving memory of our son, Jay; our parents, Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde; and Charles and Frances Fitzgerald

Today: $1,175

To date: $59,255

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News