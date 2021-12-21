The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Danny & Nancy Kiedaisch, $50; Spread some cheer!
The Fields Family, $100; Thanks for your love shown to others
Joe & Mary Palmer, $50; Celebrating "the reason for the season"
Dennis & Brenda Underwood, $100; Merry Christmas
Barbara & Glenn Weidig, $100
Gene & Diane Jontry, $100; Supporting the needs of our community
Anonymous, $100; In memory - forever in my heart
George & Mary Lou Farnsworth, $100; In memory of our son Geoffrey
Harlan & Merridee Bruens, $50; In memory of Leila Clemens
Anonymous, $200
Karen & Norman Harms and Family, $50; In memory of Kent & Erline Ryan and John & Wilma Harms
Lyn & Mike Corrigan, $65; In memory of Drew Blickensderfer. We miss you and will love you forever.
G. Timothy Leighton, $60
Linda Baughan, $100; In loving memory of my parents, Louis & Verlina Imig
The Decremers, $50; Happy Holidays!
Anonymous, $150
Chuck & Mary Armitage, $25
Dee Perring, $50; In memory C. J. Stolfa. Merry Christmas Papa! We miss you so much! Love you, your grandchildren.
Dee Perring, $40; In memory of my wonderful grandparents Millie & Frank Williamson and Chris & Margaret Stolfa
Linda Roberts, $100; In honor of Bob Roberts
Today: $1,640
To date: $49,143
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.