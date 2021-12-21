The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Danny & Nancy Kiedaisch, $50; Spread some cheer!

The Fields Family, $100; Thanks for your love shown to others

Joe & Mary Palmer, $50; Celebrating "the reason for the season"

Dennis & Brenda Underwood, $100; Merry Christmas

Barbara & Glenn Weidig, $100

Gene & Diane Jontry, $100; Supporting the needs of our community

Anonymous, $100; In memory - forever in my heart

George & Mary Lou Farnsworth, $100; In memory of our son Geoffrey

Harlan & Merridee Bruens, $50; In memory of Leila Clemens

Anonymous, $200

Karen & Norman Harms and Family, $50; In memory of Kent & Erline Ryan and John & Wilma Harms

Lyn & Mike Corrigan, $65; In memory of Drew Blickensderfer. We miss you and will love you forever.

G. Timothy Leighton, $60

Linda Baughan, $100; In loving memory of my parents, Louis & Verlina Imig

The Decremers, $50; Happy Holidays!

Anonymous, $150

Chuck & Mary Armitage, $25

Dee Perring, $50; In memory C. J. Stolfa. Merry Christmas Papa! We miss you so much! Love you, your grandchildren.

Dee Perring, $40; In memory of my wonderful grandparents Millie & Frank Williamson and Chris & Margaret Stolfa

Linda Roberts, $100; In honor of Bob Roberts

Today: $1,640

To date: $49,143

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.