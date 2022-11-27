The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Shirley and Don Beggs, $150; Wishing you peace and happiness!

Anonymous, $100

Phil and Diane Tetley, $100; In loving memory of our parents Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetly, and Max and Gladys Fordham

Sue and Jack Harris, $100; A blessed Christmas to all

Linda Bristow and Family, Willis Jern Jr., and family, $250; In loving memory of our parents Will and Lois Kern

James and Marcia Larson, $75

Michael and Mary Jo Fowler, $100; In loving memory of Donna Fowler and Thomas Stratton

Mark and Wendy Heiniger, $50; In loving memory of our son Austin Heiniger

Barb and Paul Graves, $50

Linda Groves, $50; In loving memory of Don VanWinkle and Mark Schultz

Drew Blickensderfer, $30; We love and miss you - Aunt Lyn and Uncle Mike

Anonymous, $50; To help meet the need

Ed Moy, $100; In honor of Kit Ying Moy

Dean and Pat Messinger, $250

Anonymous, $200; In memory of my parents and four brothers

Jim Fratrick and Mark Smith, $25

Anonymous, $25; Merry Christmas

Robert and Mary Ann Bye, $100

Dean and Iris Baird, $250

Kenneth and Barbara Unzicker, $50

Today: $2,105

To date: $7,800

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.