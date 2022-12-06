The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Kay Ramseyer, $100
P&M, $100; Merry Christmas!
Tona and Vince Schenck, $50; In memory of Eva and Tony Hannie
A friend, $20
June Zimmerman, $300; In memory of those deceased in our family
For A&J, $100
Anonymous, $25; In memory of my husband
Tina Grimes, $25; In memory of my sister, Gale Buzaro, gone but not forgotten
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Bob, Anita, Ron and Ronelle
Mary and Mathew Purkey, $200; In loving memory of Ron Purkey
Ken and Rose Keller, $100; In memory of Jim Frizzell
Thomas and Leanne Pech, $150; Merry Christmas
Julie Hinthorn, $100; In memory of our dad, Holley Hinthorn, and our brother, Roger Hinthorn
Anonymous, $100; In honor of Owen, Mason and Colin
Margot and Noelle Mendoza, $100; Remembering our own goodfellow!
Al and Mary Beth Slagel, $50; Jesus is the reason for the season!
Carolyn Clow, $25; In memory of my brothers - Paul and Lynn Bottles
Today: $1,645
To date: $26,656
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
