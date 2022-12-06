 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Kay Ramseyer, $100

P&M, $100; Merry Christmas!

Tona and Vince Schenck, $50; In memory of Eva and Tony Hannie

A friend, $20

June Zimmerman, $300; In memory of those deceased in our family

For A&J, $100

Anonymous, $25; In memory of my husband

Tina Grimes, $25; In memory of my sister, Gale Buzaro, gone but not forgotten

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Bob, Anita, Ron and Ronelle

Mary and Mathew Purkey, $200; In loving memory of Ron Purkey

Ken and Rose Keller, $100; In memory of Jim Frizzell

Thomas and Leanne Pech, $150; Merry Christmas

Julie Hinthorn, $100; In memory of our dad, Holley Hinthorn, and our brother, Roger Hinthorn

Anonymous, $100; In honor of Owen, Mason and Colin

Margot and Noelle Mendoza, $100; Remembering our own goodfellow!

Al and Mary Beth Slagel, $50; Jesus is the reason for the season!

Carolyn Clow, $25; In memory of my brothers - Paul and Lynn Bottles

Today: $1,645

To date: $26,656

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shannon's Café Downtown closes

Shannon's Café Downtown closes

Owners of Shannon's Café in downtown Bloomington said the restaurant would close permanently, citing "personal family reasons and staffing."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The four-day workweek is proving to be a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News