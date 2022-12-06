The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $100; Memory of Barbara Cavitt

Anonymous, $50; In loving memory of Edwin Haskins

Norma Nelson, $100; Happy Holidays to my Bloomington friends

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Walter and Dorothy Papuga

Bob Beyer, $50; In loving memory of my wife Eleanor Beyer, love and miss you so much!

Dale and Martha Traxler, $150; In memory of our parents

The Philip Edwards Family, $50; In memory of Thomas

Sara Kellum and John Schalk, $100; In memory of our dad Jewel Schalk

Dan and Kathy Steadman, $100; In memory of Ron Knapp; Ed and Mary Lou Steadman

Anonymous, $100; Thank you to the Westminster Resale Shop volunteers

ES, $25; Safe and healthy new year

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of my parents Carol Wissmiller and Clayetta Wissmiller Love and miss you - Candi

Patsy Olman, $100

Darrell and Sadie Brommer, $100

Anonymous, $200

A friend, $50

Janet, $200

Carl Woodward, $1000

Jane and Rich Beal, $150; Thanks to all volunteers

Besty Drillon and Rick Harney, $100; In memory of Scott Farlee

Scott and Mary Brownfield, $50; In honor of our grandchildren: Banks and Kora

Steve and Julie Paska, $25

Paula and Dean Deneen, $300; In honor of all the goodfellows in our country

Bill and Charlene Zimmerman, $100

Today: $3,510

To date: $25,011

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.