The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
A neighbor, $25; A neighborhood gift! We miss her - Florence Frick
Anonymous, $100
Michael and Kay Essig, $200; In loving memory of Kathryn "Kati" Esig
Anonymous, $25; In loving memory of Doug Schmieb
Ken and Carol Morgan, $50
Anonymous, $200; In memory of Connie Rice Lambert and Carol Rice Ely
Jim Harcar Sr., $50
The Palmers, $25; Jesus is the reason for the season!
Anonymous, $50; In honor of Verlin Ryan
Stew and Jane Lyman, $100
Anonymous, $50
Dorothy Jones, $50
Thomas and Susan Wagner, $125; A friend
Robert G. Smith, $100; In remembrance of my mother, Nyota Smith
Margaret, $60; In memory of my beloved cats Twinkle, Stripe and Sam
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Lowell Winterland, Dale Winterland, Lee Bowman and Henry Redding
Jane Reeves, $50; In memory of Paul A. Reeves and Paul & Isla Rueger
Joy Schuler, $100; In memory of Harlan Patty Schuler
Today: $1,710
To date: $3,770
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.