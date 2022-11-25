The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

A neighbor, $25; A neighborhood gift! We miss her - Florence Frick

Anonymous, $100

Michael and Kay Essig, $200; In loving memory of Kathryn "Kati" Esig

Anonymous, $25; In loving memory of Doug Schmieb

Ken and Carol Morgan, $50

Anonymous, $200; In memory of Connie Rice Lambert and Carol Rice Ely

Jim Harcar Sr., $50

The Palmers, $25; Jesus is the reason for the season!

Anonymous, $50; In honor of Verlin Ryan

Stew and Jane Lyman, $100

Anonymous, $50

Dorothy Jones, $50

Thomas and Susan Wagner, $125; A friend

Robert G. Smith, $100; In remembrance of my mother, Nyota Smith

Margaret, $60; In memory of my beloved cats Twinkle, Stripe and Sam

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Lowell Winterland, Dale Winterland, Lee Bowman and Henry Redding

Jane Reeves, $50; In memory of Paul A. Reeves and Paul & Isla Rueger

Joy Schuler, $100; In memory of Harlan Patty Schuler

Today: $1,710

To date: $3,770

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.