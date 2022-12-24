 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $100; Happiness & Peace to all

Phil and Leah Supple, $100

Anonymous, $200

Stacey and David Cramer, $50; In loving memory of our loved ones that are no longer with us

Anonymous, $50

Sally Parry, $100; In loving memory of Robert McLaughlin

Today: $600

To date: $60,415

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

