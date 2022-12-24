The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Anonymous, $100; Happiness & Peace to all
Phil and Leah Supple, $100
Anonymous, $200
Stacey and David Cramer, $50; In loving memory of our loved ones that are no longer with us
Anonymous, $50
Sally Parry, $100; In loving memory of Robert McLaughlin
Today: $600
To date: $60,415
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
