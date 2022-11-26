The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Rob and Becky Mentzer, $100
Jan Harden, $100; In memory of Warren Harden
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Gene Klendworth
Connie Wait, $100
Kay Henrichs, $100; In memory of Dennis Henrichs
Jim and Janet Ulbrich, $25; Wishing all veterans Merry Christmas
Dan and Vicky Pletsch, $50; Merry Christmas. Have a blessed and safe holiday.
Mike and Mary O’Donnell, $100
John and Barbara Richmond, $100
Jerry and Albert Newman, $100
Linda L. Carter, $50
Anonymous, $75; In memory of Aaron and Gertie Riggs
Melanie Verbout, $200; In loving memory of John Verbout
Jack and Lyn Secord, $200
The Stockums, $200; In loving memory of Sherry Stocktum and Casey Stockum
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $75; In memory of Marvin Barker, Fred and Edna Hihienthal, Jesse and Lucille Barker
Our family, $100; May the lord bless each of you
Dave and Gail Hoeft, $50; Merry Christmas—stay warm and healthy
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Jerry Bryant
Today: $1,925
To date: $5,695
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
