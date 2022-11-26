The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Rob and Becky Mentzer, $100

Jan Harden, $100; In memory of Warren Harden

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Gene Klendworth

Connie Wait, $100

Kay Henrichs, $100; In memory of Dennis Henrichs

Jim and Janet Ulbrich, $25; Wishing all veterans Merry Christmas

Dan and Vicky Pletsch, $50; Merry Christmas. Have a blessed and safe holiday.

Mike and Mary O’Donnell, $100

John and Barbara Richmond, $100

Jerry and Albert Newman, $100

Linda L. Carter, $50

Anonymous, $75; In memory of Aaron and Gertie Riggs

Melanie Verbout, $200; In loving memory of John Verbout

Jack and Lyn Secord, $200

The Stockums, $200; In loving memory of Sherry Stocktum and Casey Stockum

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $75; In memory of Marvin Barker, Fred and Edna Hihienthal, Jesse and Lucille Barker

Our family, $100; May the lord bless each of you

Dave and Gail Hoeft, $50; Merry Christmas—stay warm and healthy

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Jerry Bryant

Today: $1,925

To date: $5,695

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.