The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Anonymous, $150; In memory of a great friend and devoted Pantagraph reader, Greg Jurgenson
Anonymous, $100; In honor of all veterans
Anonymous, $100; Carrying on for my parents who always supported Goodfellow Fund
Anonymous, $100; To celebrate our family
Judy Wills, $100; In memory of my husband Randy Wills and son Rick Wills. Love you.
A friend, $20; In honor of my neighbors
Karen Funk, $100; In honor of my newest, precious great-niece, Katrina Kae born in March 2021. You are so loved!
Anonymous, $50; In memory of loved ones
Anonymous, $200
Robin Moss - Central Illinois Church of Christ, $146.26
Anonymous, $50; For those in need
G. Malerich, $50
Sherry Garrett, $50; In memory of Denny Garrett
Joseph A. Culpepper, $50; In honor of Centennial Christian Church
Sharon & Claude Graeff, $50; In memory of Carroll Dean Shiner
Jerry & Carol Miller, $25; In memory of deceased members of Miller and Jorgensen families
Anonymous, $100
Today: $1,441.26
To date: $50,584.26
Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
Central Illinois flooding was a hot topic this summer, but earlier this year I spoke with Roanoke residents about their frustrations with cons…
Central Illinois children's museums faced difficult decisions during the pandemic, like many businesses. But, when it came time to receive nec…
Steak 'n Shake has always held a special place in my heart. My grandmother was a huge fan of the fast casual restaurant, and we always made a …
Friends, former teammates, coaches, and teachers spoke with us about Jelani Day, a 25 year old Illinois State University graduate student who …
I can't talk about my top five favorite stories without mentioning Rivian and all the attention and excitement this company has brought to the…
