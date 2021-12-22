 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Goodfellow

Anonymous, $150; In memory of a great friend and devoted Pantagraph reader, Greg Jurgenson

Anonymous, $100; In honor of all veterans

Anonymous, $100; Carrying on for my parents who always supported Goodfellow Fund

Anonymous, $100; To celebrate our family

Judy Wills, $100; In memory of my husband Randy Wills and son Rick Wills. Love you.

A friend, $20; In honor of my neighbors

Karen Funk, $100; In honor of my newest, precious great-niece, Katrina Kae born in March 2021. You are so loved!

Anonymous, $50; In memory of loved ones

Anonymous, $200

Robin Moss - Central Illinois Church of Christ, $146.26

Anonymous, $50; For those in need

G. Malerich, $50

Sherry Garrett, $50; In memory of Denny Garrett

Joseph A. Culpepper, $50; In honor of Centennial Christian Church

Sharon & Claude Graeff, $50; In memory of Carroll Dean Shiner

Jerry & Carol Miller, $25; In memory of deceased members of Miller and Jorgensen families

Anonymous, $100

Today: $1,441.26

To date: $50,584.26

Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021

Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?

This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday. 

There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

