The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Anonymous, $150; In memory of a great friend and devoted Pantagraph reader, Greg Jurgenson

Anonymous, $100; In honor of all veterans

Anonymous, $100; Carrying on for my parents who always supported Goodfellow Fund

Anonymous, $100; To celebrate our family

Judy Wills, $100; In memory of my husband Randy Wills and son Rick Wills. Love you.

A friend, $20; In honor of my neighbors

Karen Funk, $100; In honor of my newest, precious great-niece, Katrina Kae born in March 2021. You are so loved!

Anonymous, $50; In memory of loved ones

Anonymous, $200

Robin Moss - Central Illinois Church of Christ, $146.26

Anonymous, $50; For those in need

G. Malerich, $50

Sherry Garrett, $50; In memory of Denny Garrett

Joseph A. Culpepper, $50; In honor of Centennial Christian Church

Sharon & Claude Graeff, $50; In memory of Carroll Dean Shiner

Jerry & Carol Miller, $25; In memory of deceased members of Miller and Jorgensen families

Anonymous, $100

Today: $1,441.26

To date: $50,584.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.