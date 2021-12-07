The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Paul and Kay Swiech, $100; In memory of Ernie Hoffman, a community leader and good guy

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Connie, Ken, Carol and my mom

Barbara Cavitt, $50

Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Alton and Sally Schieler

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of Bud and Isabelle Reavis

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of Hugh Henning

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of Richard and Helen Bennett

Anonymous, $25; In memory of Mel Tulle

Kathy McMahon, $50; In memory of Larry McMahon

Edith Franklin, $350

Debbie Gray, $100; In memory of Bill and Nina Gray, who always lent a helping hand

Frederick Hodosh, $100; In memory of Mary Louise Hodosh

Russell & Janet Bedford, $75

Ralph & Janet Link, $50

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Vivian Mouser

Karen F. Rawlins, $50; In memory Myron Rawlins

Larry & Faith Meyer, $100

Today: $1,750

To date: $22,193

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.