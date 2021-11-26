The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Anonymous, $50; In remembrance of our mother Nyota Smith
Judy Johnson, $100; In memory of Larry Johnson and Michelle Bousars
Randall & Lisa Wylde and family, $50; In memory of family we've lost. Peace on Earth.
James & Bark Cook, $50; Happy Holidays, the Cooks
Barbara & Paul Graves, $50;
Bruce & Teresa Compton, $100; In loving memory of our grandson, Logan Riordan
Joanna Delaney, $100; Four lonely years without you, but always in my heart
Dick & Vicki Haab, $100; In honor of our grandchildren: Sydney, Alan, Nick, AJ & Alaysia
Doc & Cherry Garrels, $30
Scott Wait, $100
John & Barbara Richmond, $50
Norm & Jill Jennings, $103
Moy Family, $100; In memory of Kit Ying Moy
Ted C. McNaney Jr., $20; In honor of Frances M. McNaney
Anonymous, $100
Carolyn & Duane Yockey, $100
Ron & Lori Spencer, $50, In memory of Carol Sue Seaman
Melba Alsman, $20; God's blessings to your project
Jack & Lyn Secord, $150
Today: $1,423
To date: $43,562,42
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.