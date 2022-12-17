The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Corey and Pam Schieler, $1,000; In loving memory of Duane Schieler
Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Alton and Sally Schieler
Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Bud and Isabelle Reavis
Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Dick and Helen Bennett
Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Hugh and Marian Henning
Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Tim Dever
The DeCremers, $50; Happy Holidays
Jay and Jackie Johnson, $200; In loving memory of loved ones gone but not forgotten
Flora Foltz, $50
Matt, Jennifer, Jacob and Maddie Miller, $150; In thanks for so many blessings
Steve and Cathy Haas, $150; In memory of our parents
Anonymous, $75
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Archie and Maxine List; Thomas "Deat" and Hattie Boward
Arlen and Susan Sieg, $100; Remembering our parents Wilbur and Lois Sieg; Homer and Bernice McCain; and brother Michael McCain; Thank you to all veterans and members of the military.
Judy P., $30; In memory of David
Kathy McMahon, $50; In memory of Larry
Anonymous, $50; In memory of grandson Robert Ward
Anonymous, $100; In honor of my parents, who were also "Goodfellows"
Anonymous, $100; God's Blessings
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $25
Steve Schmidt, $100; In memory of my wife Debbie
George and Sharon Evans, $100; In memory of Dick and Lorabelle Ingold; Hugh and Marilee Evans; and Ben Ferguson
Gina and Mike Biggs, $100; Merry Christmas!!
Today: $3,030
To date: $55,330
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
