The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Corey and Pam Schieler, $1,000; In loving memory of Duane Schieler

Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Alton and Sally Schieler

Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Bud and Isabelle Reavis

Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Dick and Helen Bennett

Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Hugh and Marian Henning

Corey and Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Tim Dever

The DeCremers, $50; Happy Holidays

Jay and Jackie Johnson, $200; In loving memory of loved ones gone but not forgotten

Flora Foltz, $50

Matt, Jennifer, Jacob and Maddie Miller, $150; In thanks for so many blessings

Steve and Cathy Haas, $150; In memory of our parents

Anonymous, $75

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Archie and Maxine List; Thomas "Deat" and Hattie Boward

Arlen and Susan Sieg, $100; Remembering our parents Wilbur and Lois Sieg; Homer and Bernice McCain; and brother Michael McCain; Thank you to all veterans and members of the military.

Judy P., $30; In memory of David

Kathy McMahon, $50; In memory of Larry

Anonymous, $50; In memory of grandson Robert Ward

Anonymous, $100; In honor of my parents, who were also "Goodfellows"

Anonymous, $100; God's Blessings

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $25

Steve Schmidt, $100; In memory of my wife Debbie

George and Sharon Evans, $100; In memory of Dick and Lorabelle Ingold; Hugh and Marilee Evans; and Ben Ferguson

Gina and Mike Biggs, $100; Merry Christmas!!

Today: $3,030

To date: $55,330

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.