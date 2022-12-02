The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Jerry and Suzie Kukuck, $25; Keep Christ in Christmas

Phyllis Stein, $100

Edie Franklin, $300

Harold Bledsoe, $50; In memory of Adell E. and Ray E. Bledsoe. Merry Christmas mom and pop—thinking of you makes the season merry and bright.

Anonymous, $20

Peggy Hundley, $100; In memory of Mary Hundley

Curtis and Debra Johnson, $25

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Sharon K. Harmon

Tom Barger, $100; In memory of Carole

Marilyn Braught, $300; Season’s Greetings to all

Delmar and Cathy Smith, $100; In loving memory of our parents—Delmar and Cheryl Smith, Dale Casson and Jeannine Perez

Bill Sergeant, $150; In memory of Benjamin, Forever in our hearts

Today: $1,320

To date: $16,685

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.