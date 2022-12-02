The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

Jerry and Suzie Kukuck, $25; Keep Christ in Christmas
Phyllis Stein, $100
Edie Franklin, $300
Harold Bledsoe, $50; In memory of Adell E. and Ray E. Bledsoe. Merry Christmas mom and pop—thinking of you makes the season merry and bright.
Anonymous, $20
Peggy Hundley, $100; In memory of Mary Hundley
Curtis and Debra Johnson, $25
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Sharon K. Harmon
Tom Barger, $100; In memory of Carole
Marilyn Braught, $300; Season’s Greetings to all
Delmar and Cathy Smith, $100; In loving memory of our parents—Delmar and Cheryl Smith, Dale Casson and Jeannine Perez
Bill Sergeant, $150; In memory of Benjamin, Forever in our hearts
Today: $1,320
To date: $16,685
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.