The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Mary Schwind, $500; Merry Christmas

Sherry and Steve Shipley, $100; Blessings to everyone this Christmas season

Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Harlan and Camille Elson

Anonymous, $50; Always thinking of you, Rod, Kate, Hub and Lucy

Beverly J. Miller, $100; In loving memory of Michael C. Miller and Everett Laesch

Judy Hayes, $100; In memory of Austin, Jackie, Marge, Aleta Ann and Ronnie

Anonymous, $40

Shirley Wilson, $100; In loving memory of my husband Lynn and my grandson Bryan

Betty Rademacher, $100

Del and Terry Small, $50; In memory of Norman Small

Barb Crabtree, $100; In loving memory of Bob Crabtree, Ewell and Gladys Crabtree, Gene and Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud and Steve Vandegraft, Clifford and Essie Dennison, Charles and Cova Dennison, and Dot Sutter

Anonymous, $25; Merry Christmas in heaven to Helen and Emerson Guth

Joe Auth, $150; In loving memory of Sherrie Auth

Kay Moore, $100; In memory of Bob. Merry Christmas

Robert Fisher, $30

Nancy and Joe, $50; Thankful for Patrick, Jonah, Ian, Rosa and Marco

David and Margaret Gibb, $100; Given in memory of our son Chris

Teri Liston, $250; In memory of Geoff, Harold and Phyllis Liston

Brendan and Ann Carolan, $50

Today: $2,145

To date: $33,236

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.