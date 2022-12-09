The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Mary Schwind, $500; Merry Christmas
Sherry and Steve Shipley, $100; Blessings to everyone this Christmas season
Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Harlan and Camille Elson
Anonymous, $50; Always thinking of you, Rod, Kate, Hub and Lucy
Beverly J. Miller, $100; In loving memory of Michael C. Miller and Everett Laesch
Judy Hayes, $100; In memory of Austin, Jackie, Marge, Aleta Ann and Ronnie
Anonymous, $40
Shirley Wilson, $100; In loving memory of my husband Lynn and my grandson Bryan
Betty Rademacher, $100
Del and Terry Small, $50; In memory of Norman Small
Barb Crabtree, $100; In loving memory of Bob Crabtree, Ewell and Gladys Crabtree, Gene and Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud and Steve Vandegraft, Clifford and Essie Dennison, Charles and Cova Dennison, and Dot Sutter
Anonymous, $25; Merry Christmas in heaven to Helen and Emerson Guth
Joe Auth, $150; In loving memory of Sherrie Auth
Kay Moore, $100; In memory of Bob. Merry Christmas
Robert Fisher, $30
Nancy and Joe, $50; Thankful for Patrick, Jonah, Ian, Rosa and Marco
David and Margaret Gibb, $100; Given in memory of our son Chris
Teri Liston, $250; In memory of Geoff, Harold and Phyllis Liston
Brendan and Ann Carolan, $50
Today: $2,145
To date: $33,236
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.